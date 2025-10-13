7 Bones Coffee Fall Flavors, Ranked

Am I alone in injecting seasonality into every possible aspect of my routine? Summer has me putting berries on everything and wearing my sunflower-studded overalls, and obviously, autumn finds me incorporating Starbucks' seasonal menu into my routine. Speaking of Starbucks, another aspect of my life that is constantly in flux with the seasons is my morning coffee habit. And I'm not just talking about drinking hot coffee in the winter and iced coffee in the summer; I'll even switch up where I source my beans from depending on the season. This fall, I decided to go all out and sample the full lineup of Bones Coffee's seasonal flavors. Spoiler alert: I liked them. A lot.

Bones Coffee also makes ready-to-drink lattes, but I'd never had anything from the company before. I'm glad this taste test was my entry point — you can bet I'll be sampling from the company again in the future, and I'll definitely keep an eye out for its future seasonal flavors. I ranked all seven of the fall beans by making a cup of black coffee with each and evaluating based on how well it displayed the tasting notes put forth on the bag. All were good, but a couple were particularly punchy and stood apart from the rest. Here's my official ranking of the line.

Some recommendations are based on firsthand impressions of promotional materials and products provided by the manufacturer.