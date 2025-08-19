6 Bones Coffee Co. RTD Lattes, Ranked

Bones Coffee Company has been unorthodox since its inception. Starting out with flavors like Maple Bacon and Strawberry Shortcake, Bones has always been about serving up a different kind of coffee. With dramatic Tim Burton-esque illustrated packaging that is certain to catch the eye and a flavor variety that is hard to refuse sampling, Bones offers up ground, single-serving, ready-to-drink (RTD) lattes and cocoa mixes for the adventurous coffee connoisseurs. And I happen to be exactly one of those people.

I've just recently been introduced to Bones Coffee, and with it being the peak heat and humidity of summer, I found the canned lattes to be incredibly enticing. While I'll probably never be one to give up my regular morning cup of joe, I find myself leaning toward something sweet and icy when it comes to afternoon caffeination this time of year. So, it was the perfect time to put these RTDs to the test.

I went looking for a rich flavor that I didn't have to hit a drive-thru to get. I wanted something sweet and delectable that would give me that afternoon jump I sometimes need. And I expected to taste the fascinating flavors that were being promised. When all was said and sipped — here's how they ranked up.

Some recommendations are based on firsthand impressions of promotional materials and products provided by the manufacturer.