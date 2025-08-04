Chill This Hot Espresso Drink For Sips Richer Than An Iced Latte

If you're an iced-coffee fan but feel disappointed when watery, bland liquid plops into your cup — we hear you. It's natural to assume that classic lattes makes the best icy-cold espresso drinks, but there's actually a better option: It's called the flat white, a drink originating in Australia or New Zealand, depending on the tale-teller. While both drinks start with espresso and milk, the flat white boasts a silkier texture and deeper coffee flavor, even when poured over ice.

The flat whites isn't as common in American coffee culture, but it's quickly gaining clout among those wanting to taste the actual coffee in an iced coffee concoction. There's several reasons why chilling a flat white retains deeper flavor than a standard iced latte, starting with the thick texture. Flat whites have three components: one or two shots of espresso, steamed milk, and a thin layer of dense foam on top. Lattes generally have more frothy microfoam bubbles that dissipate quicker when iced.

But it's the coffee/milk ratio that most impacts whether to ice a flat white or a latte. A flat white contains far less milk than a latte, which is typically made with 8 to 12 ounces of milk, compared to a total of about 5 to 6 ounces in a flat white. When poured over ice, a latte can taste thin and watery because of the higher milk content, while a flat white, with less milk but more espresso per ounce, maintains a more robust espresso flavor as the ice melts.