Chill This Hot Espresso Drink For Sips Richer Than An Iced Latte
If you're an iced-coffee fan but feel disappointed when watery, bland liquid plops into your cup — we hear you. It's natural to assume that classic lattes makes the best icy-cold espresso drinks, but there's actually a better option: It's called the flat white, a drink originating in Australia or New Zealand, depending on the tale-teller. While both drinks start with espresso and milk, the flat white boasts a silkier texture and deeper coffee flavor, even when poured over ice.
The flat whites isn't as common in American coffee culture, but it's quickly gaining clout among those wanting to taste the actual coffee in an iced coffee concoction. There's several reasons why chilling a flat white retains deeper flavor than a standard iced latte, starting with the thick texture. Flat whites have three components: one or two shots of espresso, steamed milk, and a thin layer of dense foam on top. Lattes generally have more frothy microfoam bubbles that dissipate quicker when iced.
But it's the coffee/milk ratio that most impacts whether to ice a flat white or a latte. A flat white contains far less milk than a latte, which is typically made with 8 to 12 ounces of milk, compared to a total of about 5 to 6 ounces in a flat white. When poured over ice, a latte can taste thin and watery because of the higher milk content, while a flat white, with less milk but more espresso per ounce, maintains a more robust espresso flavor as the ice melts.
Hot make an iced flat white at home
You can certainly try finding a barista in indie coffee shops who will tackle an iced flat white. If you're a Starbucks fan, you're in luck, as the coffee giant makes its own Starbucks version of an iced flat white. It may be a bit different than the coffee variation you'd order in other countries, but the general idea will get you sipping in no time. You can even order it with one or two shots, more or less ice, and in larger sizes.
Your best bet may be to make your own iced flat white at home. Then you're fully in charge of creating a genuine, traditional flat white while also embracing your own preferences. It's best to start by grinding whole beans and pulling a shot in a proper espresso machine — but you can also brew some very strong, concentrated coffee in a stovetop mocha pot with less water added.
Set aside the equivalent of about two espresso shots, and let it cool. Froth 4 to 6 ounces of milk until dense and creamy — ideally using the steaming wand on your espresso machine, but a dedicated Nespresso milk frother works too. Fill a glass about halfway with ice cubes and pour the cooled espresso over the ice, then slowly add the frothy milk — holding back the foam with a spoon. For authenticity's sake, spoon the reserved foam atop the drink. Experiment by using more or less espresso or milk. Though flat-white purists may shudder, you can certainly add sweeteners or flavors per taste, but its best to add sugar to the hot shot before cooling.