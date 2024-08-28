Make A Rich And Foamy Flat White With Your Nespresso Milk Frother

Every now and then, you want to skip the foam and get straight into sipping your latte — and that's the perfect time to make a flat white. Flat whites are made with a ristretto espresso and steamed milk, giving them a slightly stronger flavor; the milk is steamed using a mico-foaming technique that keeps the milk from forming a thick layer of top froth. But, there is a way to recreate it with your Nespresso Aeroccino milk frother.

To start, insert your coffee capsule into your Nespresso machine and press the ristretto button. If yours doesn't have one, you can play around with personalizing the brew on your espresso machine, just try to aim for between 25 and 40 mLs. Then, before pouring your preferred milk into your frother, look inside and find the whisk that's magnetically attached to the bottom and remove the metal coil from it. You can store the coil on the underside of the lid and place the whisk without the coil back onto the bottom of the jug. From there, pour your milk and froth it just like you usually would.

One tip is to fill your milk jug up to the highest line to further avoid forming froth. Also, with flat whites, you want to pour your milk over your espresso sooner rather than later, so as not to give time for the milk to separate, which would, essentially, defeat the purpose of swapping the whisks in the first place.