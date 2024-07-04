Is There A Difference Between Nespresso's Aeroccino Milk Frothers?

The Nespresso Aeroccino 3 is a dependable model, found on shelves for over a decade and frequently sold as a bundle with machines. This frother has a capacity of just over four ounces — the same as the newer model. Despite being made of plastic, the machine lasts for a while, although one Amazon user reported the internal nonstick came off after several months.

This Aeroccino 3 only has one speed capability, applicable for either cold or hot frothing. While still effective, it does limit milk drink customization. Furthermore, attaining consistency with alternative milks becomes trickier, as the aeration impacts each liquid differently. To work around its more limited range, baristas employ a few deft customizations. The frother trick for thicker, dreamier foam is to simply leave the lid off during operation. Alternatively, the move for hot and cold foam that's more milky is to remove the whisk's spring — a move only possible with this model. The quantity and temperature of milk also affect frothing, so don't worry about being limited to a single milk result.

If it all sounds a bit too complicated, there's an appreciation to be found in this model's streamlined design. The standalone machine effortlessly froths with the press of a single button, so it certainly wins points on intuitive design. Throw in a more accessible price tag — it's usually around $20 less — and those a little less fussy about their coffee will be satisfied with the Aeroccino 3.