The Nespresso Frother Tip To Create A Shaken Espresso In Seconds

If you have a Nespresso in your kitchen, then you might already know the many hacks to get better coffee using the machine. Another Nespresso device that upgrades your at-home coffee is its frother, which aerates milk or cream and turns it into foam for lattes and cappuccinos — no professional barista required. Then there's the popular shaken espresso beverage that turns hot coffee into an icy cold and foamy beverage that you might have ordered at Starbucks or your other favorite local coffee chain. To save some money and time, use that frother to make a shaken espresso in a matter of seconds without the need to leave the house.

The trick is to use your Nespresso frother on its cold setting. Start by brewing your go-to Nespresso capsule, maybe with this preheating tip that makes your coffee taste even better, then pour the coffee into your frother. Unless you like a black cup of brew, the next step is to add your go-to milk or creamer to the frother. Then, activate the cold setting on the frother and let it do the rest of the work. The result is cold and creamy espresso or coffee that's not watered down by ice as it would be if you were using the traditional shaking technique. And don't worry, you can still pour it into an ice-filled glass to keep it cool while you sip on your handcrafted beverage.