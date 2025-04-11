10 Canned Coffee Brands With The Highest Levels Of Caffeine

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

Coffee is one of those things that many of us would probably say we can't live without — or at least we wouldn't want to try. Not only delicious, this beverage can be considered somewhat of a lifeline due to its ability to wake us up and power us through our busy days with its caffeine content. But sometimes, a regular cup of coffee just doesn't cut it. Sometimes we need something stronger and we don't have the time or energy to drink multiple cups and wait for it to kick in. Thankfully, there's an answer for that.

Canned coffee is fantastic for being able to caffeinate quickly while on the go. Now, brands have responded to the need for more energy by making canned coffee with higher amounts of caffeine. On average, a traditional canned coffee contains anywhere between 100-150 milligrams of caffeine per can, but with these options you can get upwards of 180-300 milligrams of caffeine in a single can! So next time you feel yourself dragging, pick up one of these canned coffees and sip your way to a more refreshed you.