10 Canned Coffee Brands With The Highest Levels Of Caffeine
Coffee is one of those things that many of us would probably say we can't live without — or at least we wouldn't want to try. Not only delicious, this beverage can be considered somewhat of a lifeline due to its ability to wake us up and power us through our busy days with its caffeine content. But sometimes, a regular cup of coffee just doesn't cut it. Sometimes we need something stronger and we don't have the time or energy to drink multiple cups and wait for it to kick in. Thankfully, there's an answer for that.
Canned coffee is fantastic for being able to caffeinate quickly while on the go. Now, brands have responded to the need for more energy by making canned coffee with higher amounts of caffeine. On average, a traditional canned coffee contains anywhere between 100-150 milligrams of caffeine per can, but with these options you can get upwards of 180-300 milligrams of caffeine in a single can! So next time you feel yourself dragging, pick up one of these canned coffees and sip your way to a more refreshed you.
Super Coffee Triple Shot Espresso
On the lower end of caffeine content for this particular list, Super Coffee's Triple Shot Espresso contains 180 milligrams of caffeine per can, which is still a pretty respectable amount of caffeine when compared to what's considered standard for most other canned varieties. Straightforward and containing just three shots of espresso and nothing else — no cream, sugar, sweeteners, or flavors — this is the perfect ready-to-drink choice for those who don't want to fuss around with their caffeine intake.
This is also a great option if you are following a specific dietary protocol as it is sugar-free, gluten-free, and only 10 calories for the entire can. And because it is so simple, it also allows you to customize it to your preference if you like to switch things up or have certain dietary needs. There's no need to purchase an espresso machine for your house, when you can just grab this instead and mix it in with your choice of milk, sweeteners, or just chug it black.
Rise Brewing Company Nitro Cold Brew - Original Black
Nitro cold brew is made by infusing nitrogen into cold brew, giving it a creamy consistency and a foamy top when poured — similar to that of a draft beer. Compared to other types of coffee (cold brew vs iced coffee for example), cold brew has more caffeine since it requires more coffee to make it, but when adding nitrogen to the mix, the caffeine content gets upped even more. Rise Brewing Company has taken advantage of this perfect storm to bring you its ready-to-drink Nitro Cold Brew Original Black with 180 milligrams of caffeine per can. In fact, its package even shows that you'd have to consume two cups of coffee for every one can of Nitro Cold Brew Original Black to get the same amount of caffeine.
The only ingredients you'll find are water and organic coffee with each can being dairy-free, gluten-free, and vegan. It is even non-GMO certified and glyphosate residue free, which is something worthwhile if you put value in these aspects when choosing what types of products to buy.
Super Coffee XXtra
Unlike its straightforward espresso variety, Super Coffee XXtra packs a whole lot more into a single can than just caffeine. On top of the caffeine from the coffee, additional caffeine is added to bring the total amount up to 200 milligrams per can. While that might be enough for most people, Super Coffee decided to take it up a notch by adding in panax ginseng, vitamins B2, B3, and B6, as well as MCT oil for a hybrid energy-coffee drink. According to the website, these ingredients can help promote nervous system function, skin health, energy levels, and reduced stress. Plus, Super Coffee XXtra contains milk which brings the protein content up to 7 grams which is significantly more than traditional canned coffee drinks, even ones with added milk or cream.
Available in two flavors Mocha and Vanilla, Super Coffee uses sucralose — a zero calorie sweetener — instead of sugar as its sweetener to achieve the great taste you'd expect from a drink like this so you can stay mindful of your sugar intake. Overall, Super Coffee XXtra is a great choice if you are someone looking to get the most out of whatever you eat and drink.
High Brew Nitro Cold Brew
At 200 milligrams of caffeine per can, High Brew Nitro Cold Brew delivers 20 milligrams more of caffeine than Rise Brewing Company's nitro cold brew. Another thing that stands out about High Brew is that they have additional flavors of nitro cold brew than just black, including Sweet Cream, Caramel, and a special Pumpkin Spice.
Unlike some other brands, including Rise Brewing Company, each flavor still delivers the same 200 milligrams of caffeine per can. Typically, when milk is added the caffeine content can get diluted as it ends up taking away the amount of cold brew in each can. However, High Brew is different and the caffeine content stays the same regardless of the flavor.
High Brew's nitrogen technology is also a little different than most. The bottom of each can contains a widget that releases nitrogen as soon as the can is popped. This allows for a fresh infusion of nitrogen into your coffee instead of it being done before it is even canned, resulting in High Brew's nitro cold brew to be less bitter, creamier, and smoother than most other brands.
High Brew Triple Shot
Cold brew already has more caffeine than regular coffee, but sometimes you still need a little more. High Brew's Triple shot gives you just more of that edge with an additional hit of caffeine for 220-230 milligrams of caffeine per can. By taking its already powerful cold brew and combining it with additional caffeine derived from organic coffee, High Brew is able to create a stronger product without the need for additional caffeine from other sources.
You can choose between the Triple Shot Black which is just straight up cold brew, caffeine, and cane sugar for sweetness, the Triple Shot Vanilla Bean that is flavored with vanilla, sweetened with sugar, and smoothed out with milk, and the Triple Shot Espresso that contains milk and sugar. High Brew is also a convenient brand to make as your go-to considering the fact that it is widely available at most grocery stores throughout America.
Starbucks Triple Shot Energy Espresso Extra Strength
Love Starbucks but can't make it your nearest location? Stock up on Starbucks Triple Shot Energy Espresso Extra Strength so you never have to worry about getting through the morning or that dreaded afternoon slump. With 225 milligrams of caffeine per can you'll have plenty of fuel to power you through your day. Ginseng, B vitamins, guarana, and more come together to boost the energy boosting powers of this drink even more. It is technically considered a type of energy drink, after all.
What's interesting though is where the caffeine content is actually coming from. Even though brewed Starbucks coffee is the first ingredient, you may be surprised to know that guarana contains caffeine as well and may actually contain more caffeine than coffee. In fact, pure guarana can be composed of up to 5.3 percent of caffeine whereas coffee contains closer to 0.21 percent. You also have no shortage of flavors to choose from as it comes in Cafe Mocha, French Vanilla, Caramel, Vanilla Zero Sugar, and Milk Chocolate Zero Sugar.
SANG Vietnamese Coffee - Traditional
Vietnamese Iced Coffee, also known as cà phê sữa đá, brings together sweetened condensed milk and coffee for a distinct rich and creamy iced coffee drink. But instead of having to visit your local Vietnamese restaurant, SANG has made Vietnamese Iced Coffee accessible to everyone with its ready-to-drink canned varieties.
Traditionally, Vietnamese iced coffee is made using Robusta beans that are widely grown in Vietnam due to its strong flavor that isn't overpowered by the sweetened condensed milk. These beans also tend to have a higher caffeine content, bringing SANG's Traditional Vietnamese Coffee to 250 milligrams of caffeine per can. SANG has a few other varieties of canned Vietnamese iced coffee including Vanilla Black and Traditional Oatmilk (a welcome for plant milk drinkers) as well as a dairy and non-dairy Saigon Cinnamon Latte, however the caffeine content is slightly lower at 210 milligrams, 200 milligrams, and 15 milligrams respectively. SANG is available at grocery stores nationwide and online in 12-packs.
Wandering Bear Cold Brew
Wandering Bear Cold Brew is a dream come true if you care as much about the quality of your coffee as you do its taste. Not only does Wandering Bear use 100 percent organic coffee beans, it focuses on sustainability in its packaging by going above and beyond to make everything recyclable and to eliminate plastics as much as possible — including switching to sugarcane as a natural alternative to plastic caps on its single serve coffee containers.
But the real stand-out about Wandering Bear is that it uses more coffee in the making of its cold brew to deliver a stronger product than others currently available at 150 milligrams of caffeine per 6 ounce serving. And since its single-serve cartons come in at 11 ounce, that equates to just under 300 milligrams of caffeine per carton. Currently, Wandering Bear is only available at select grocery stores like Erewhon, Sprouts, Costco, and Whole Foods, but if you don't have access to any of these stores, you can auto ship all of its varieties including the single serve cartons and boxed cold brew on tap to keep your caffeine flowing!
Black Rifle Espresso 300
If you want to support a good cause with your coffee habit, look no further than Black Rifle Coffee Company. Founded and operated by veterans, Black Rifle Coffee Company is committed to their mission of giving back to veterans by hiring veterans and providing assistance and support for those looking to transition into the world of entrepreneurship after service.
All of Black Rifle Coffee Company's ready-to-drink varieties are delicious, but its Espresso 300 blend is what you really want if you need something to push you through your day as it contains 300 milligrams of caffeine per can. However, unlike a lot of other canned coffee brands on the market, Black Rifle takes it up a notch by adding in MCT oil and amino acids for enhanced focus without the need for additional caffeine that has the potential to make you jittery. Instead, MCTs can help enhance focus to provide more long-term energy without worrying about crashing later. Whether you prefer Caramel Vanilla, Rich Mocha, or Vanilla Bomb, you'll be ready to tackle the day and feel good with every sip about where your money is going.
Java Monster 300 Triple Shot
The popular energy drink brand, Monster, has taken it to another level with its Java Triple Shot that combines delicious coffee with its proprietary energy blend that comes in at 300 milligrams of caffeine per can. This is significantly more than Monster's other variety "Java Monster" that only contains around 188 milligrams of caffeine per can. While that is still pretty high for canned coffee standards, you'll want to stick with the Triple Shot variety for maximum energy.
With energy-boosting ingredients like panax ginseng extract and L-carnitine, and more caffeine, you'll achieve even more benefits than with caffeine alone. In fact, ginseng and L-carnitine, have been linked to increased memory and cognitive function which is likely a big reason why you're looking to caffeine in the first place. Instead of just waking you up enough to get through the day, the Java Monster 300 Triple Shot can help you get through it well. It comes in two choices for flavors, French Vanilla and Mocha.