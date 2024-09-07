The Mistake To Avoid When Making A True Iced Latte At Home

Maybe you're an unapologetic, self-professed "coffee snob." I'm a veteran barista with a lot of opinions. Together, we are in good company. It is with this platform that we embark on an exploration of iced lattes — namely, how to make them better — and if you aren't using actual fresh espresso shots to craft your iced lattes, you're cheating yourself of a quality beverage.

At a coffee shop that once employed me, store procedure was for baristas to pull as many fresh shots as possible during periods of slow traffic, then dump these shots into a large plastic gallon, which would be stored in the low fridge to chill. The thought here was that when rushes hit and patrons thwacked the store en masse ordering iced lattes, we would have a chilled gallon of espresso ready to pour and craft beverages without pulling fresh shots for every order. In theory, it was an exercise in proactivity, but it was a misguided one.

Using strongly-brewed drip coffee or chilled, bottled cold brew concentrate (which can be found in many grocery stores) to craft your homemade iced lattes yields a drink with one-dimensional flavor. Convenience is traded for the robust, bittersweet depth of espresso and its inimitable taste, the appeal of which is likely why you bothered flexing your home barista muscle at all. Fresh espresso is stronger, punchier, and makes an immediately palatable difference in the overall taste and quality of an iced latte, and coffee-lovers shouldn't have to compromise.