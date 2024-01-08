13 Bones Coffee Co. Flavors, Ranked Worst To Best

Hailing from Cape Coral, Florida, Bones Coffee Company is doing something different in the world of coffee roasting. Rather than offering just light, medium, or dark roasts, Bones offers a whole array of flavors, some even with a serious caffeine kick. And if you're the type who likes your coffee flavors to change with the seasons, the seasonal varieties may be worth a look.

What first catches the eye, though, are the strikingly designed bags. These vibrant packages are sure to add a splash of color to your kitchen counter. But as any true coffee lover knows, the real magic is in the brew itself. That's why we decided to put Bones Coffee Company to the test, diving deep into those unique flavor offerings.

On our tasting adventure, we sampled a variety of coffees provided by Bones. Typically, we're all about grinding our own beans for that unbeatable fresh flavor, but for this review, we worked with what Bones sent us: pre-ground coffee. While this might have an impact on the freshness of later cups, our focus was on that initial burst of flavor as soon as we opened the bag. Remember, when it comes to trying unique coffees, it's not just about satisfying your caffeine craving. It's about exploring coffee in an entirely new light. Sure, beautifully designed bags are lovely, but the true test is whether the coffee inside can live up to its vibrant packaging.