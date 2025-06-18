If you're a transplant who misses New York City's incredible cannoli spots or you simply love the treat, there's a decent chance you've pondered making the dessert pastry from the comfort of your own kitchen. Then again, it's one of those elusive treats that often escapes the notice of home bakers, and understandably so. It's more labor-intensive than your average dessert bake, and, in truth, isn't the easiest to perfect. Fortunately, the learning curve with cannoli is actually pretty slight, and making them at home is absolutely feasible.

Now, the best way to learn how to make cannoli is to get hands-on practice in an Italian bakery — which is what I did. Over the course of a little less than a year, I churned out hundreds of display-ready cannoli that were delicious to boot. While not all of them were perfect, I acquired some tips along the way — many of which can alleviate the challenges faced by home bakers when trying to make bakery-worthy cannoli.

Though it'll take some practice — and you'll need to invest in a couple pieces of equipment you may not already have (like a circular cookie cutter, heavy-duty rolling pin, and cannoli rods) — it'll be worth it to hear guests ooh and aah over your pastry at a dinner party. Here are 11 tips for making bakery-worthy cannoli.