A Salty, Smoky Fish Was Once A Breakfast Classic — And It's Making A Quiet Comeback

Imagine you're in Dickensian London in the mid-19th century and you've ambled into a local pub for a full English breakfast. It's very likely that you would order kippers rather than — or perhaps along with — a rasher of bacon or bangers and mash. Kippers were one of the most popular breakfast foods in Britain for over a century, and it's said that Queen Elizabeth II enjoyed them at her royal breakfast table. But in the 1970s, kippers virtually vanished from local eateries as a result of overfishing and changing tastes. In recent years, however, with the rise in popularity of smoked and cured fish from around the world, kippers are making a comeback in the United Kingdom.

Kippers are salted and cold-smoked herring that date back to 1843, when the kippering process allowed the fish to be transported without spoiling via England's railway system. The best kippers are fatty and oily, not too dissimilar from mackerel, with a salty-smoky and quite "fishy" taste that pairs well with eggs or potatoes. When briefly cooked, they do tend to be a bit smelly, but for some people, that's part of their appeal, as it is with especially pungent "stinky" cheese.

At one time, England's waters swarmed with herring, but as Britons' appetites for kippers swelled, herring began to be wiped out. In 1977, the British government took the extraordinary step of ceasing all herring-fishing operations. Fisheries shut down, and at the same time, the younger generation wanted more modern and easier-to-prepare food.