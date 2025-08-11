16 Popular Types Of Smoked And Cured Fish From Around The World You Should Know About

Humans have been curing food from the very beginning. Early in their evolution, our ancestors realized that drying meat slowed the spoiling process. Later, methods such as brining and smoking became popular preservation methods as well. Nowadays, with modern refrigeration and packaging, we don't need to ferment our beverages and smoke our meat in order to safely consume them, but beer and wine aren't going anywhere, and chorizo isn't losing its appeal.

Since they undergo centuries-old methods of preservation that require time rather than newfangled food technology, cured meat and fish are often relegated to the expensive artisanal goods category. However, many of these items have humble origins. Fish has been part of the human diet for approximately two million years, and most of that consumption wasn't happening in Michelin-starred restaurants.

Around the world, fishing has been such an integral part of many cultures that there are now countless ways of preserving and serving fish. From finnan haddies in Scotland to katsuobushi in Japan, here are 16 of the most popular and distinctive.