I Tried 11 Eggnog-Flavored Products And Ranked Them Worst To Best

'Tis the season for peppermint mochas, gingerbread hot chocolates, and, of course, tall glasses of eggnog. This holiday beverage can be as divisive as candy corn; some folks can't get enough of it, while others gag at the mere thought of egg-infused milk. If you can get past the essence of this beverage, though, you'll fall head over heels for its rich spices and occasional kick of alcohol. As a dedicated fan, I recently found myself allured by all the eggnog-flavored products available at grocery stores these days, so I decided to taste and rank a large handful of them.

As I drove home with not one, not two, but three cartons of eggnog ice cream, I could hardly wait to get started. Alongside these frozen treats, I sampled eggnog-flavored Greek yogurt, cookies, coffee, creamer, and even a smoothie. To my surprise, four of these products were vegan, which just goes to show that eggnog is such a beloved holiday staple that the plant-based community will take great measures to mimic its flavors.

When I finally got home, I ranked these products according to flavor and texture. Though I did not expect any of them to taste exactly like eggnog, I did judge how vibrant the spices were and how creamy the mouthfeel was, where applicable. You can find more information on methodology at the end of this article.