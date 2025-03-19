Have you ever wondered why coconut water is sometimes clear and sometimes pink? Those who've had the pleasure of drinking this naturally sweet, ultimate hydrating drink straight out of a freshly cut coconut probably noticed that the fluid inside was clear. It's not surprising then, that at first blush, seeing a light pink cast to the liquid in a bottled, canned, or aseptic coconut water might give you pause. After all, when it comes to food and drink, pink is not always a good thing. In this case, however, that pink tinge is the result of a natural process and most likely indicates that a particular brand isn't meddling with nature's perfection any more than they have to.

Left untreated, coconut water undergoes a natural chemical reaction wherein naturally occurring antioxidants react to factors such as sunlight and oxygen, turning the fluid from clear to pink. Slice open a coconut yourself, pour the juice into a glass, and let it sit out for a few hours, and you'll see the transformation for yourself. It's not bacteria in your coconut water, and it hasn't gone "off."

While the pink may let you know there are less interventions at play, you should know that just because coconut water is clear, it doesn't necessarily mean it's heavily processed. It may just have reached your local store shelves before it had the chance to change. The way to be sure is to always read the labels to ensure you know what you're getting.