The Best Coconut Water Brand Is A Rare Find
Coconut water is a deliciously refreshing and equally nutritious beverage. Packed with vitamins and electrolytes, it is a powerful post, pre, or mid-workout drink, an excellent substitute for drinks packed with added or artificial sugars, and a great addition to a plethora of recipes. But, not all coconut waters are made equal, and there's nothing worse than a funky-flavored coconut water. Choosing a brand that prioritizes freshness and quality is important when a product only has one main ingredient. Tasting Table got to the bottom of which popular coconut water brand tastes the best, and our rankings determined that Taste Nirvana is the best coconut water for your money.
The quality of the Taste Nirvana coconut water is evident as soon as you open the bottle and get a whiff of its contents. Upon the first sip, the symphony of flavors is balanced, sweet, and refreshing with just a hint of creamy texture. If you happen to come across this brand at a grocery or convenience store, add it to your cart — it's not nearly as common as other popular coconut water brands. According to the Taste Nirvana website, the brand is carried by Erewhon, Whole Foods, Vons, 7-Eleven, and a few other retailers. It can also be found on Amazon, Walmart, and a few other retail sites. So, if you're on the hunt for the best coconut water you can get your hands on short of a fresh coconut on the beach, you now know where to start.
Taste Nirvana tastes the best for a reason
Taste Nirvana has been around for 35 years and operates out of the Nakorn Pathom region of Thailand. A family company, all of the coconuts sourced for Taste Nirvana coconut water are from local farmers and are pressed and bottled within hours of harvest. This locks in nutrients and the impeccable flavor. The brand also makes toasted coconut water, probiotic coconut water, and bottled Thai iced coffee, Thai iced tea, and pineapple juice.
Few liquids are as versatile as coconut water. Combine that with a dense nutrition content, and you've got a pretty perfect beverage. Replace the regular water in your iced Americano with coconut water for a healthy boost and a sweet, nutty flavor. If you're more of a frappé-drinker, try making your own by freezing coconut water ice cubes and blending with a coffee or espresso of your choosing. Coconut water ice cubes take fresh lemonade, pineapple juice, soda, or iced tea to the next level. Throw it in a salad dressing, use it instead of plain water to steam rice, thin out a smoothie or milkshake, or infuse it with fruit and drink straight. You really can't go wrong.