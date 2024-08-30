Why You Should Use Coconut Water For The Base Of Your Homemade Salad Dressing

Bottled salad dressings are convenient and all, but there's something to be said about the seemingly infinite possibilities awarded to you when you decide to make your own. The exact ratio of ingredients in your salad dressing recipe will vary depending on what kind you're making; vinaigrette, for example, only requires an acid and oil, while a ranch dressing calls for more unctuous additions. Regardless of what type of dressing you're trying to master, one ingredient that you should consider inviting to the party is coconut water.

Coconut water has a very light and moderate flavor, and it will infuse a tropical element into vinaigrettes and more. It's a great salad dressing addition because it gives you that perfect mouthfeel without overwhelming the delicate balance of proteins and greens underneath it. It's important to note that there is a difference here between coconut water and coconut milk; the former is found in the center of the coconut while the outside is made by processing some of the pulp. As a result, coconut water is thinner and less pungent than coconut milk. But, once you find out if you like the subtle flavor of coconut in your dressing, you may expand to using a splash of coconut milk for creamier dressings, too.