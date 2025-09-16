10 Tips For Making The Best Ice Cream Cake

Whether you're looking to spoil yourself at the end of a long day or need a sweet centerpiece for a summery fiesta, ice cream cake is the ultimate indulgence. However, while the best store-bought ice cream cakes will have you sorted for parties, there's an undeniable joy in serving a handmade creation and having someone beg for your recipe.

On paper, putting together an ice cream cake might sound easy, as you're essentially just layering cake and ice cream. However, if you use inferior ice cream, pick the wrong pan, or use improper cooling techniques, your creation might devolve into a velvety mess even before it's ready to serve. To learn how to prevent such culinary disasters, we turned to the experts for help: Alpa Pereira, founder and head chef of Toujours, and Suva Samanta, pastry chef at Marriott's Himalayan hotel, The Westin Resort & Spa.

Below, we've compiled their advice on the best ingredients to look for, their recommended frosting techniques, and insider tips for making the best ice cream cake. The only problem they can't solve for you? Swatting away all the eager hands vying for a spoonful of cake before you've finished serving.