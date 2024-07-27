Bake Tarts In Springform Pans When You're In A Pinch
Tarts are one of the best desserts for advanced bakers to tackle. They teach important skills that can be applied to other pastries like pies and galettes, such as how to avoid a soggy bottom or making homemade filling. Tarts are especially great because they come in so many different sizes and flavors; they can even be made gluten-free!
One of the first things any growing baker thinks about is buying new tools. It is easy to get suckered into buying a gadget for every dessert possible, but, fortunately, tarts can be made using just one commonly found item: a springform pan. Its removable bottom makes it perfect for baking and serving a tart with minimal mess. Although springform pans are primarily known as the perfect pan for making cheesecake, they can also be used for other sweet and savory bakes, including quiches, pies, pizzas, and tarts. A springform pan is more than just a great alternative baking pan; it is an essential tool for any budding chef or baker.
What makes springform pans great
Springform pans have a unique design that lets the bottom of the tray detach from the edges of the tray. The side of the pan has a latch that can be fastened or loosened so that the pan can be attached or detached as needed. The purpose of this design is to make removing and serving baked goods easier.
What makes this tool so versatile and great for tarts in particular is the fact that it is made of durable metal and has thin edges. These traits combined make it easy to bake a tart without drastically changing the time or temperature of the bake. It is also easy to put tart dough into the pan, either by pressing or rolling the crust in.
The one thing springform pans lack when it comes to tarts and pies are the crimped edges typically found in tart pans. A tart will still bake just fine without ridges, but if you prefer the classic look, you can easily achieve it in a springform pan by pressing the crust between your fingers or using a utensil, like a fork or spoon, to make any design you like. The only difference between crimping in a springform and other pans is that a springform pan is deeper, so the crust might be crimped against the inner wall of the pan rather than over the top edge, depending on the size of the pan and type of recipe used.