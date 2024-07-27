Bake Tarts In Springform Pans When You're In A Pinch

Springform pans have a unique design that lets the bottom of the tray detach from the edges of the tray. The side of the pan has a latch that can be fastened or loosened so that the pan can be attached or detached as needed. The purpose of this design is to make removing and serving baked goods easier.

What makes this tool so versatile and great for tarts in particular is the fact that it is made of durable metal and has thin edges. These traits combined make it easy to bake a tart without drastically changing the time or temperature of the bake. It is also easy to put tart dough into the pan, either by pressing or rolling the crust in.

The one thing springform pans lack when it comes to tarts and pies are the crimped edges typically found in tart pans. A tart will still bake just fine without ridges, but if you prefer the classic look, you can easily achieve it in a springform pan by pressing the crust between your fingers or using a utensil, like a fork or spoon, to make any design you like. The only difference between crimping in a springform and other pans is that a springform pan is deeper, so the crust might be crimped against the inner wall of the pan rather than over the top edge, depending on the size of the pan and type of recipe used.