20 Best Cake And Ice Cream Pairings

You've probably heard of pie à la mode, but what about cake? The phrase first emerged from the French vocabulary, which translates to "in the fashion." It wasn't associated with desserts until the late 1890s when it described an apple pie served with vanilla ice cream. The thought of serving pie with ice cream is well-intentioned and thought-out; the warm dessert melts the ice cream slightly, creating a creamy bath surrounding the crust and the filling. But when a cake is served with ice cream, the frozen dessert takes on an entirely new purpose.

Unlike pie, cake is often served at room temperature — otherwise, the icing and glaze would just fall off it. Most cakes are also self-sufficient because they contain enough sweetness in the frosting and the sponge. Instead, the frozen dessert is used as a palate cleanser and a way to bring balance to the dessert. Not to mention, it can also soak into the sponge and add an additional depth of flavor. Instead of opting to serve plain vanilla ice cream with your cake recipe, try a more interesting combination, thanks to our recommendations.