14 Foods With More Iron Than Beef

Although most of us would love nothing more than eating a delicious, perfectly-cooked steak for dinner at least once a week, the unfortunate truth is that we should all be eating less red meat in our diets, as red meat is linked heart disease and can lead to an increased risk of cancer. Many people look to red meat as a good source of not just protein but also iron, but in reality, there are so many foods that are a better source of iron.

The National Institute of Health recommends that adult males between the ages of 19-50 years consume 8mg of iron daily, while adult females in the same age range require 18mg daily (this increases to 27mg per day for pregnant women). For males between the ages of 14-18, the NIH recommends 11mg of iron daily, and 15mg of iron per day for females in the same age bracket. A 3-ounce portion of beef, which is a standard serving size, has only 2 ½ mg of iron, which is low in comparison to the rest of the foods on this list. From seafood to legumes to vegetables, the high iron content of some of the below foods may pleasantly surprise you.