10 Reasons People Think They Hate Vegan Food, According To An Expert

There is quite a bit of stigma about vegan food out there. Sometimes folks assume it's bland, while others have concerns about getting wrapped up in the lifestyle associated with it. Perhaps they've tried a vegan dish at a friend's house that didn't satisfy their preferences, or they just enjoy meat and cheese too much to give plant-based recipes a try. But truthfully, vegan food is just like any other cuisine: It varies greatly.

While many people choose never to go vegan, plenty end up dabbling in the plant-based world, with or without realizing it. For those who feel as though they "hate" vegan food, ask yourself: Do you like pasta marinara? Peaches? What about chips and guac? Have you ever met a plate of French fries you didn't like? If so, you may like vegan food after all! Remember, enjoying some vegan foods does not mean you need to go fully vegan. And it's always difficult to judge something before you've really given it a chance.

As a plant-based chef and recipe designer with a certificate in plant-based nutrition from Cornell and a degree in cultural anthropology with a focus on food and culture, I have conducted a deep dive into the culture, stigma, and preconceived notions surrounding the vegan diet. As an ex-bacon fanatic myself, I too once thought that I hated vegan food. For foodies like us, it's important to try new foods with an open mind, so let's dive into the top reasons people think they hate vegan food, so we can better understand this cultural divide. Perhaps you will come out the other side and be tempted to give vegan food another chance.