Here's How Much Going Vegetarian Could Actually Save You On Groceries
Vegetarian and vegan diets have garnered a reputation for being costly, leading many to see the meat-free movement as one that's not very inclusive or unattainable by default. However, a recent study conducted by CouponBirds, an e-commerce coupon provider, proves otherwise.
The study, conducted in January 2025, compared the average prices for U.S. grocery shoppers following different diets, including those with no dietary restrictions; those who are lactose free, gluten free, pescatarian, vegetarian, and vegan; and those who keep a halal diet. Using data from reputable American grocery stores, the study found that, of all the diets included in the study, vegetarianism is the most affordable option — saving shoppers as much as $130 per month on food compared to an unrestricted diet.
Using the data from stores like Walmart, Kroger, and Target, the CouponBirds study replaced the usual meat options included in a weekly basket of common groceries with meat alternatives or popular plant-based substitutes and compared the total price differences. On an average weekly shop, they found vegetarian households save $32.59 a week, averaging a total of $199 per week compared to the average $232 that someone without any dietary restrictions spends — all just by substituting with things like king oyster mushrooms and tofu. Other diets also save people money, however, veganism and pescetarianism both reduced weekly grocery costs by $11 to $13 just based on substitutes alone.
Cooking with meat alternatives and preparing vegetarian meals
Looking through the shopping lists outlined in CouponBirds' study, you can identify some simple, cost-saving, plant-based substitutions to buy next time you're at the grocery store — but that's about it. While the research offers good insight on how and why to shop vegetarian, it doesn't necessarily provide any context on what to do with what you buy when you get home. This is part of the reason why plant-based meat alternatives are a good gateway for people just beginning to explore vegetarian eating, as they're usually intended to be used and prepared the same way that their meat-based counterparts are. However, for someone just starting out, preparing meals with plant-based substitutes can be intimidating.
Figuring out how to use the chickpeas you bought as a substitute for tuna or the batch of carrots to use instead of salmon is enough to send any vegetarian-curious person back to cooking with their usual animal proteins. Fortunately, however, Tasting Table is home to many recipes that can help get you off on the right foot — with tips like mashing up chickpeas for a delicious and meat-free alternative to tuna salad and ways to make your favorite brunch dishes vegan (including using carrots as an alternative to lox) all right here. You'll also find resources on things such as using king oyster mushrooms as a vegetarian steak alternative and how to cook tofu, according to a professional chef, all here at your fingertips.