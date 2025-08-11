Here's How Much Going Vegetarian Could Actually Save You On Groceries

Vegetarian and vegan diets have garnered a reputation for being costly, leading many to see the meat-free movement as one that's not very inclusive or unattainable by default. However, a recent study conducted by CouponBirds, an e-commerce coupon provider, proves otherwise.

The study, conducted in January 2025, compared the average prices for U.S. grocery shoppers following different diets, including those with no dietary restrictions; those who are lactose free, gluten free, pescatarian, vegetarian, and vegan; and those who keep a halal diet. Using data from reputable American grocery stores, the study found that, of all the diets included in the study, vegetarianism is the most affordable option — saving shoppers as much as $130 per month on food compared to an unrestricted diet.

Using the data from stores like Walmart, Kroger, and Target, the CouponBirds study replaced the usual meat options included in a weekly basket of common groceries with meat alternatives or popular plant-based substitutes and compared the total price differences. On an average weekly shop, they found vegetarian households save $32.59 a week, averaging a total of $199 per week compared to the average $232 that someone without any dietary restrictions spends — all just by substituting with things like king oyster mushrooms and tofu. Other diets also save people money, however, veganism and pescetarianism both reduced weekly grocery costs by $11 to $13 just based on substitutes alone.