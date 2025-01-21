15 Ways To Make Your Favorite Brunch Dishes Vegan

Breakfast is the most important meal of the day — we all know that. But what happens when the hours tick by, and what you thought would be a quick breakfast sandwich at 8 a.m. turns into a 12 p.m. affair? Then, you have breakfast's even better, grown-up brother: brunch!

Brunch is far more versatile than breakfast, as the dishes tend to be full of more complex flavors. Though these dishes might require more time to whip up, you'll see more sophisticated items emerge — like elaborate French toast renditions, effervescent cocktails, and more. I personally love brunch fare, but as a person who was vegan for about six years, I found that there weren't many options for me to enjoy when I was invited to other people's brunches. So, I decided to start crafting my own vegan brunch selections to bring instead.

Although it may seem intimidating to tweak these brunch favorites in favor of something plant-based, the results may be a more delicious than you thought was possible. Whether you're looking for inspiration for an upcoming gathering or are just vowing to eat less animal products, here some tips to keep in mind when you're veganizing brunch food.

