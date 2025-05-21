Trader Joe's Named America's Most Reputable Brand In New Poll

Yesterday, May 20, 2025, the 2025 Axios Harris Poll — an annual survey that gauges the reputation of some of the most recognizable brands in the U.S. — found that, of the 100 different brands included in the poll, Trader Joe's was the most reputable of all. Among household names of the likes of Patagonia, which was ranked second, Microsoft, Toyota, and Costco, the more than 16,000 Americans who participated in the survey ranked Trader Joe's based on categories such as brand trust, ethics, culture, trajectory, and products and services.

The results mark the third year since the Axios Harris Poll began in 2019 that TJ's has been ranked within the top five of the most reputable brands in the U.S. Ranked first place in 2025 and 2022, with a significant drop from its fourth place ranking in 2023 to 13th in 2024, this year's Axios Harris Poll will forever be marked as Trader Joe's comeback year in the eyes of Americans — even if you yourself may not have felt the shift in judgement. The drastic change in opinion could be related to the fact that, in 2024, Trader Joe's experienced multiple product recalls linking everything from its nuts to its organic basil to its green onions to salmonella outbreaks.

That same year, other products, such as its Steamed Chicken Soup Dumplings (which we think you should skip anyway), were found to contain plastic, while its carrots and frozen waffles were linked to potential E. coli and listeria contamination, respectively. That trend can be reflected in the brand's trust ranking, which increased by 3.7 points between 2024 and 2025. Variation between other categories, such as citizenship, culture, and character, also suggest changes in TJ's brand perception in the last year.