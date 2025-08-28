15 Tempting Reasons To Go Vegan

Your mom always told you to eat your fruit and veggies, but how important is it really to reach that goal of six servings a day? Few Americans, one in 10 according to the CDC, are regularly getting enough fruits and veggies into their diets, and it's having a disastrous effect on both human health and our planet. The quick solution: Go vegan. Before you hit me with, "I would be vegan but I can't give up bacon and cheese," I have an insight for you: you are a sentient individual and you can do whatever you want. If you'd like to eat a mostly vegan diet but still enjoy bacon and cheese, then that's your journey to take without judgment. In fact, there are so many people going "mostly vegan" that they have a name for it: flexitarian. And guess what, going 80% or 90% plant-based will benefit your health, the planet, and farmed animals. In addition, there are so many other tempting reasons to go vegan (or mostly vegan) that curiosity might just take over.

As a former meat-lover turned plant-based chef and recipe designer with a Cornell certification in Plant Based Nutrition, I know that change is possible but doesn't happen overnight. Go day by day, and you may just find that vegans aren't so exclusive and aggressive, and will likely support your journey, even if you're not jumping in cold tofurkey. Approach your new diet by calling it "flexitarian" and do your best to load up that plate with fruits, vegetables, legumes, nuts, seeds, and mushrooms.