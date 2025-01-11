The Most Important Tip To Remember For Making The Creamiest Vegan Ice Cream

Gone are the days when vegans suffered through pints of uninspiring vegan ice cream. There are now plenty of vegan brands available that taste like the real creamy deal. But as with regular ice cream that's mass-produced, you should always check the label to make sure that the ingredients are pure and additive-free. Your best bet is to make vegan ice cream yourself, with or without an ice-cream maker, but because it relies on plant-based oil or fat for texture and, in some cases, flavor, you'll need to make a couple adjustments to the ice cream's base.

Advertisement

We couldn't think of a better person to ask for advice in making vegan ice cream than Tyler Malek, co-founder and head ice cream maker for Salt & Straw, the brand known for its boundary-pushing flavors. Of the 1000-plus flavors that Malek has created, at least 20% are vegan, which are highlighted in Salt & Straw's monthly menu series.

"The biggest tip is to understand, what we call in the industry, your 'total solids' in the ice cream mix," Malek told Tasting Table. In a dairy-based ice cream, the solids are composed of butterfat, sugar, and the minerals and proteins that naturally occur in milk. "We typically target about 45% solids and 55% water," Malek further explained. When you're making vegan ice cream, you'll get the best results by trying to match the same ratio with vegan-based ingredients, like using oat milk instead of regular milk or coconut oil rather than butter.

Advertisement