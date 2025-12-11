15 Vintage Christmas Dishes That Deserve A Spot In Your Holiday Spread

A traditional fruitcake is easily the most quintessential — and most polarizing — treat at the Christmas table. People love to hate on the dense holiday cake so much that receiving a fruitcake for Christmas has become a cliché, the equivalent to getting a stocking full of coal from Mr. Claus himself. But the misunderstood fruitcake is so much more than just a dessert we love to hate.

The history of fruitcake stretches all the way back to ancient Mesopotamia. The Sumerians are thought to have created the first fruitcake, not as the perfect gift for annoying in-laws, but as an offering to the gods. There's evidence of cakes made with ingredients like spices, dried fruit, nuts, wine, and honey in ancient civilizations all over the world, from Greece to China to Western Europe. The cake was a symbol of longevity in some ancient cultures, a religious symbol in others, and a delicacy throughout most of the ancient world.

A typical recipe for an old-fashioned fruitcake stays true to the millennia-old tradition with dried and candied fruits like cherries, apricots, and currants along with brandy, treacle, and classic holiday baking spices. It's incredibly dense and rich — the antithesis of most modern cakes. If you plan to try your hand at this Christmas staple, don't wait until last minute; fruitcakes need to be aged for months before they're ready, but the wait is worth it to indulge in such an iconic, time-honored tradition that's literally fit for the gods.