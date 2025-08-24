19 Fascinating Facts About 18th-Century American Cuisine

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

The 18th century was undoubtedly America's most significant period to date. Smack dab in the middle of the Era of Enlightenment, it was a time of exploration by land and sea, the emergence of great thinkers, and new beginnings for a brand new nation. By the 1800s, Britain's Industrial Revolution was spreading to America, making the 1700s the last era in which a rustic, close-to-nature way of life was the norm in our nation.

The 18th century usually conjures up images of ridiculous-looking wigs and battles for independence or land possession, while the food of the period is usually put on the back burner (pun intended). But North America is rife with diverse foods, from plants to wild game, that colonists were just beginning to experiment with on a large scale. Meanwhile, Indigenous people were making use of the abundant plant and animal resources that our verdant, bountiful land provides.

In this list, we'll take a glimpse into some 18th-century food facts that typically aren't made common knowledge in favor of wars and other milestone events that are more heavily associated with the time. But the foods eaten in the 1700s — by both colonists and the Indigenous population — shaped our modern cuisine, paving the way for iconic regional dishes and ingredients to become a hallmark of American culture.