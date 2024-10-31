10 Ways To Upgrade Homemade Sweet Potato Casserole

Sometimes, sweet potato casserole can be too, well ... sweet. With all of the brown sugar, marshmallows, and whatever other sweet elements you add to the dish, all that sugar can be overwhelming to your taste buds. One way to balance all that sweetness is to add something salty and savory to the equation. And perhaps the best way to do that is to add bacon to your sweet potato casserole.

Bacon plays a few roles in your casserole. Firstly, and probably most importantly, it creates a salty counterpart to the sweet ingredients in the dish — even if the only sweetness is coming from the sweet potatoes themselves. You know how delicious a salty and sweet treat like chocolate-covered pretzels can be? That's exactly what you're doing here by adding some salt to the mix.

But bacon does more than just create a more savory flavor profile. It also adds a rich fattiness to the dish, which makes every bite that much more luscious. You can reduce the amount of butter you use in the recipe if you don't want to overdo it on the fat, but we think it's best to keep both the butter and the bacon fat for a deeply flavorful and deliciously velvety side dish.

