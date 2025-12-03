This Is Hands-Down The Best Store-Bought Apple Pie You Can Buy
We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.
Whether you're stocking up for the fall and winter holidays or want to experience a taste of fall in the summer, frozen apple pies are the store-bought treat you can pick up year-round. We tasted 5 store-bought apple pies, ranking them according to taste and texture of both the filling and the crust. And Marie Callender's dutch apple pie is hands-down the best store-bought pie you can buy.
Marie Callender's actually has two different apple pies, a conventional lattice-topped apple pie, and the Dutch apple pie with a delicious cinnamon sugar streusel topping. The Dutch apple pie still has the flaky crust for the foundation, but you also get that crumbly topping that adds yet another layer of textural depth. The instructions for the pie are easy to follow, calling for you to bake the pie sans crumble topping for the bulk of the baking time, only adding the streusel for the last 10 minutes of baking. While this step adds more effort, it also gives it a homemade touch. The streusel topping certainly made Marie Callender's pie stand out but we were also impressed with the apple filling. The apples were cut into larger chunks that held their form, giving us a nice bite and a punch of apple flavor. We also noted a hearty amount of cinnamon to balance the tangy and sweet apples with a nice warming spice. While there's nothing like making a Dutch apple pie from scratch, Marie Callender's is as good as store-bought gets.
Rave reviews for Marie Callender's Dutch apple pie
The Dutch apple pie isn't just better than other store-bought apple pies, but it's also one of our favorites from a long list of Marie Callender's pies. Since we think that Marie Callender's is the best brand for frozen pies, that means the Dutch apple pie is the cream of the crop of any store-bought pie, apple or otherwise. But you don't have to just take our word for it. We found plenty of satisfied customers who wrote rave reviews on Walmart's website.
Walmart customers gave countless 5-star reviews. One stated simply, "everything about this pie is good, especially the apples!" Another review said, "this pie does it all! Crust was flakey and not soggy. Not too sweet or too much cinnamon with nice amount of apples." One Walmart customer takes advantage of the fact that the crumble top comes separately by adding extra ingredients to elevate the filling, explaining, "I add half a can of sliced apples spread over the top before I add the crumble on top ... a little square of tin foil laid over the top of the pie keeps the crumble from browning faster than you want." You can also take a lesson from our tips for making apple pie at home to upgrade Marie Callender's Dutch apple pie. For example, you can add a squeeze of lemon juice to the filling to balance the sweet streusel topping and enhance the flavor of the apples.