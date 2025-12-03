This Is Hands-Down The Best Store-Bought Apple Pie You Can Buy

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

Whether you're stocking up for the fall and winter holidays or want to experience a taste of fall in the summer, frozen apple pies are the store-bought treat you can pick up year-round. We tasted 5 store-bought apple pies, ranking them according to taste and texture of both the filling and the crust. And Marie Callender's dutch apple pie is hands-down the best store-bought pie you can buy.

Marie Callender's actually has two different apple pies, a conventional lattice-topped apple pie, and the Dutch apple pie with a delicious cinnamon sugar streusel topping. The Dutch apple pie still has the flaky crust for the foundation, but you also get that crumbly topping that adds yet another layer of textural depth. The instructions for the pie are easy to follow, calling for you to bake the pie sans crumble topping for the bulk of the baking time, only adding the streusel for the last 10 minutes of baking. While this step adds more effort, it also gives it a homemade touch. The streusel topping certainly made Marie Callender's pie stand out but we were also impressed with the apple filling. The apples were cut into larger chunks that held their form, giving us a nice bite and a punch of apple flavor. We also noted a hearty amount of cinnamon to balance the tangy and sweet apples with a nice warming spice. While there's nothing like making a Dutch apple pie from scratch, Marie Callender's is as good as store-bought gets.