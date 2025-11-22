5 Store-Bought Apple Pies, Ranked From Worst To Best

'Tis (always) the season to bake a perfect apple pie. The dessert may be most prolific in the autumnal months, when all you can do after a trip to the apple orchard is bake pie after pie. But, personally, I'm always down for a slice of indulgence. Gooey, cinnamon-laden apples piled high with a crumbly coating? Yes, please. I have my go-to homemade recipe for a custardy buttermilk apple streusel pie that's won awards — well, it won the pie contest my family members had when I was a teen. Sure, two of the three judges were my friends. But they weren't biased, I swear.

Anyway, all of that is to say that I know my way around an apple pie, and I'm pretty picky about what's definitely in my top five favorite desserts of all time. I provide that context because, well, I really didn't love any of the store-bought apple pies I tried for this ranking. Not to be a Debbie Downer, but any homemade pie will be better than one you grab from the frozen section at your local Kroger. Yet, when considering the five apple pies I tested for this piece, there was a clear hierarchy, and if you don't have the time or energy for your own apple pie endeavors, my top pick wouldn't be a bad option to go with. I ranked the following based on the flavor and texture profiles of both the filling and the crust (see the end of the piece for a more in-depth explanation of my ranking criteria).