The Difference Between Marie Callender's 2 Frozen Apple Pies
Baking an apple pie requires a fair amount of effort, particularly if you're fond of intricately latticed crusts and scratch-made filling. When you're pressed for time but still want to enjoy this comforting sweet treat, look no further than the many different frozen dessert pie brands at your local grocery store. Of all the options, the best brand for frozen pies is, hands down, Marie Callender's. What's more? It offers two different styles of apple pie to choose from. You really can't go wrong whether you choose Marie Callender's Dutch Apple Pie or Lattice Apple Pie, but assessing the two comes down to a difference between Dutch and American apple pie. That is, the two vary as to what type of topping is used.
Per Marie Callender's website, its Dutch apple pie is baked in a "signature extra-flaky, made-from-scratch pastry crust and topped with crunchy brown sugar streusel." The ingredients in this crumb topping complement the cinnamon apple filling and provide a lush and satisfying bite that would pair exceptionally well with a melty scoop of vanilla ice cream. Similar to the Dutch apple pie, Marie Callender's lattice version is described on its website as being baked in an "elegant, extra-flaky, made-from-scratch lattice crust." Technique-wise, a lattice crust is more work than a crumbly streusel topping, but both are worthy of warming and serving a la mode in Tasting Table's estimations.
Preparing two different frozen pies
Aside from the obvious visual difference between these two Marie Callender's apple pies, there are also some subtle variations as far as nutrition, ingredients, and bake times. Comparing the two, you'll find that the Dutch apple pie has nine servings per container while the lattice has 10 servings. The Dutch apple pie also has 310 calories per serving versus the lattice top's 340, and the Dutch apple pie contains more sodium and total sugars per serving than its lattice top counterpart.
It's also interesting to note the difference in baking instructions for each pie concerning both timing and temperature. Whereas the Dutch apple pie should be baked at 400 degrees Fahrenheit for 60 to 65 minutes, instructions for the lattice top apple pie indicate it should be baked at 425 degrees Fahrenheit for 60 to 70 minutes, with the additional recommendation of brushing a beaten egg atop the lattice crust before baking to enhance its appearance.
Looking at both pies, each is a delicious and simple solution to having dessert that tastes homemade without the extra effort, but where they differ is largely due to their respective top crusts. Depending on your taste and textural preferences, you can choose which one you like best, knowing that either one will be a hit.