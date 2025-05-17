The Difference Between Marie Callender's 2 Frozen Apple Pies

Baking an apple pie requires a fair amount of effort, particularly if you're fond of intricately latticed crusts and scratch-made filling. When you're pressed for time but still want to enjoy this comforting sweet treat, look no further than the many different frozen dessert pie brands at your local grocery store. Of all the options, the best brand for frozen pies is, hands down, Marie Callender's. What's more? It offers two different styles of apple pie to choose from. You really can't go wrong whether you choose Marie Callender's Dutch Apple Pie or Lattice Apple Pie, but assessing the two comes down to a difference between Dutch and American apple pie. That is, the two vary as to what type of topping is used.

Per Marie Callender's website, its Dutch apple pie is baked in a "signature extra-flaky, made-from-scratch pastry crust and topped with crunchy brown sugar streusel." The ingredients in this crumb topping complement the cinnamon apple filling and provide a lush and satisfying bite that would pair exceptionally well with a melty scoop of vanilla ice cream. Similar to the Dutch apple pie, Marie Callender's lattice version is described on its website as being baked in an "elegant, extra-flaky, made-from-scratch lattice crust." Technique-wise, a lattice crust is more work than a crumbly streusel topping, but both are worthy of warming and serving a la mode in Tasting Table's estimations.