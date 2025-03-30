Stouffer's Vs Banquet: Which Family-Size Frozen Meals Are More Affordable?

Crossing the kitchen threshold after a long day sometimes calls for emergency dinner measures. Between cranky kids, no-longer-caffeinated parents, and a dog still waiting for a walk, the family-sized frozen meal can feel like an angel in disguise. A word of warning, though; not all brands deliver the best value for the money, and the last thing families need is added expense on cheat days. Stouffer's and Banquet are easily the most hailed brands for affordable frozen meals (our favorite frozen Stouffer's dinner is a comforting classic). Yet, when comparing the two on affordability, Banquet comes out on top.

On average, Stouffer's charges approximately $10 for its family-sized meals, while Banquet charges under $5. However, this rivalry also extends to individual frozen meals with a Stouffer's single-portion Salisbury steak costing $3.48 at Walmart, compared to Banquet's family-size Salisbury steaks (which contains six) costing just $3.57. With that in mind, it's entirely possible to feed an entire family on Banquet's version for almost the same price as a one-person Stouffer's meal. The only caveat? The Stouffer's version comes with mac and cheese, while Banquet only includes brown gravy. However, it is still 17.4 ounces more steak for less than a dime more — we know a good deal when we see one.