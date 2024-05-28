Our Favorite Frozen Stouffer's Dinner Is A Comforting Classic
We've all been there. It's late. Your hunger strikes. You need to eat. Or, perhaps you're in between plans and have no time to prepare a home-cooked meal. Either way, that is where frozen dinners come in handy. These loveable meals of frozen twists on classic dishes have a special place in most people's hearts. In fact, in a report published by Statista Research Department, it was projected that 130.55 million Americans would consume a frozen dinner in 2024. Among the many brands of frozen meals on the market, Stouffer's is the go-to choice for many people, and the company has no shortage of options. Tasting Table ranked 12 Stouffer's frozen entrees and named one as a comforting classic favorite.
Since 1924, Stouffer's has been offering delicious meals to customers in the hopes of making life-long memories around the table; however, it was not until 1954 that the company expanded outside the original Stouffer's restaurant in Cleveland, Ohio, and began selling its frozen entrees at home. Since then, Stouffer's has offered a lengthy list of frozen meals, but the company's best dish is its Chicken Fettuccini Alfredo. Featuring grilled white meat chicken, fettuccini, and broccoli, all covered in a creamy Alfredo sauce, Stouffer's Chicken Fettuccini Alfredo is worth buying for several reasons.
Why Stouffer's Chicken Fettuccini Alfredo is a classic dish
One of the main reasons Stouffer's Chicken Fettuccini Alfredo is a classic dish to buy is its taste. Out of the entire line-up of Stouffer's frozen entrees, the company's Chicken Fettuccini Alfredo tastes the least like a frozen meal. Once heated, the dish is rich and creamy, and it reminds us of similar chicken fettuccine Alfredo recipes you can make at home. Also, the addition of chicken and broccoli to the frozen entree helps tie the meal together, offering the perfect balance of toppings to noodles and sauce.
Another reason Stouffer's Chicken Fettuccini Alfredo is worth your time is just how filling the dish is. Although packing only 540 calories, the frozen entree will leave you feeling full and satisfied. This is particularly important with frozen dinners since these meals are meant to fill you up quickly when you're in a hunger pinch. The dish also packs a whopping 23 grams of protein – one of the best nutrients for helping you feel full with less food. Add in the fact that the dish is made with no preservatives and tastes freshly made, and it is clear why Stouffer's Chicken Fettuccini Alfredo is a comforting classic meal, and why Stouffer's is highly-ranked on the list of the best frozen dinner brands.