Our Favorite Frozen Stouffer's Dinner Is A Comforting Classic

We've all been there. It's late. Your hunger strikes. You need to eat. Or, perhaps you're in between plans and have no time to prepare a home-cooked meal. Either way, that is where frozen dinners come in handy. These loveable meals of frozen twists on classic dishes have a special place in most people's hearts. In fact, in a report published by Statista Research Department, it was projected that 130.55 million Americans would consume a frozen dinner in 2024. Among the many brands of frozen meals on the market, Stouffer's is the go-to choice for many people, and the company has no shortage of options. Tasting Table ranked 12 Stouffer's frozen entrees and named one as a comforting classic favorite.

Since 1924, Stouffer's has been offering delicious meals to customers in the hopes of making life-long memories around the table; however, it was not until 1954 that the company expanded outside the original Stouffer's restaurant in Cleveland, Ohio, and began selling its frozen entrees at home. Since then, Stouffer's has offered a lengthy list of frozen meals, but the company's best dish is its Chicken Fettuccini Alfredo. Featuring grilled white meat chicken, fettuccini, and broccoli, all covered in a creamy Alfredo sauce, Stouffer's Chicken Fettuccini Alfredo is worth buying for several reasons.