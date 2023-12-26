What Is Struffoli And What Does It Taste Like?

When the holiday season rolls around, it's nice to dive into a sweet treat for the occasion. However, preparation time is always limited this time of year, so anything you make ahead or purchase at a bakery only alleviates the stress. So, for a delicious dessert that's easy to obtain in volume, turn to tasty struffoli.

These festive dough balls are popular in Neopolitan cuisine, with varying origins across the Mediterranean. Their exterior is crispy, while the dough hearts retain a pleasant softness. Drowned in an orange-honey syrup, and sprinkled with tasty garnishes, they're the perfect bundle of holiday fun. Plus, they're easy to batch, and exhibit an aesthetic stacked shape that's easy to turn creative.

No surprise they're interlinked with special holidays, like Easter, Christmas, and New Year's. So expand them to your holiday table, too. They're relatively straightforward to craft and are easily modified. Let's dive into the details of these pastries.