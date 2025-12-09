7 American-Made Costco Snacks & Staples Customers Can't Get Enough Of
According to the FTC, any product labeled as made in the U.S.A. must be assembled or produced entirely in the United States. However, food products are somewhat different. As of March 2024, every ingredient besides spices and other flavorings has to originate from America to receive the label. It's clear from the enormous aisles that Costco has plenty of underrated snacks to choose from, but it's a little harder to discern which ones are American-made. To do so, you'd spend a lot of time idling in the aisles and scrutinizing the back of each item — so we did that for you. If you want to support U.S.-produced eats, then this list is for you.
We found items made in the U.S. by looking at loads of snacks on Costco's website and cross-referencing with praise from Tasting Table articles, public reviews, and our own opinions. Our full methodology follows at the end of this list. Of course, everyone has different taste buds and preferences, but each of these bites is beloved by customers — you can feel confident stocking them at home for family snacking, or just trying them out. Although this isn't a full list of every single U.S. product, we wanted to highlight a handful that Costco shoppers truly enjoy.
Kirkland Signature Microwave Popcorn
There are many Kirkland products that Reddit prefers over brand name selections, and Kirkland Signature Microwave Popcorn sits comfortably on the list. It's a staple that can be deployed for any snacking situation ... even if 44 bags is an intimidating amount. These are perfect to keep on hand for movie nights or quick snacks. Why purchase pre-popped popcorn when this buttery classic is ready in just a couple of minutes?
The buttery seasoning ensures each kernel is flavorful and delicious, but frequent eaters share that the flavor is easily enhanced with additions such as nutritional yeast or parmesan cheese. Personally, we like to upgrade popcorn with ingredients like chocolate chips, hot honey, or chili crisp. No matter what, there's no reason to get bored with 44 bags of the same movie-theater flavor. Redditors espouse that Kirkland is simply the best popcorn, with some claiming its so good that its the only popcorn they keep in the house. For those seeking American-made popcorn, this snack is a must-have.
Kirkland Signature Organic Greek Yogurt
We've purchased the Greek yogurt from Kirkland Signature enough that's it become a staple in our home. The product is ready eat all on its own, but can be made sweet or savory depending on what's mixed in or paired with it. Kirkland's offering remains a mainstay on our shopping list specifically because of the large quantity and competitive price – it's one of the Costco items under $10 you shouldn't skip for that very reason. Whether you have a large family or are simply a one or two-person household, this multipurpose yogurt may disappear from your fridge faster than you think.
When examining the back, the nutrition facts state there are approximately eight servings. This might vary depending on how much or how little is used, but the container can be easily polished off by anyone eating yogurt multiple times a week. Overall, this American-made treat is proof you don't have to go to Greece to get a good Greek yogurt. The plain, organic flavor might not be a showstopper, but this is a great version of a common household product.
Kirkland Signature Nut Bars
It's hard to tell what's in a product with a plain name like "Nut Bars," but the packaging reveals these bars are packed with flavor. The snack includes almonds, cashews, and pecans; as well as a delicious drizzle of cocoa and sea salt sprinkles. This creates a variety of textures, and an irresistible sweet-and-savory combination. Upon examining the ingredients, you'll also notice sunflower seeds, crisp rice, and honey. These further elevate the flavors, while the sunflower seeds offer a softer, slightly buttery texture in comparison to the crunchiness of the other nuts.
This product of the U.S.A. comes in boxes of 30 bars and is perfect to keep on hand for quick bursts of energy — whether on long car rides home or after swim practice. Some Costco shoppers say they prefer this store-brand product to Kind Bars, which are a pretty close dupe. We even thought they were similar when we tried Kirkland products head-to-head with name brands. Certain customers believe that the Signature Nut Bars are better when refrigerated ... although they'll be much crunchier, too.
Sugar Bowl Bakery Madeleine Cookies
We thought it was important to include at least one non-Kirkland Costco item, and the Sugar Bowl Bakery brand Madeleine Cookies are a scrumptious treat. As one Costco review puts it, these are "sweet buttery heaven." People share that these cookies are an all-around hit, with the perfect amount of sweetness and a touch of vanilla. Aside from their delectability, the madeleines are versatile. They can be eaten alone or paired with anything from fruit to chocolate, or could even be crumbled over a bowl of ice cream as a tasty topping.
The family-owned, U.S-based Sugar Bowl Bakery company was founded in 1984 by five brothers who immigrated from Vietnam. The made-in-America goods are baked using ingredients like unsalted butter, sugar, flour, eggs, and a few others. Each madeleine comes individually wrapped for freshness, which means you can toss one in your bag or lunch box without worrying about it touching anything else.
Kirkland Signature Premium Extra Thick Steak Strips
Those looking for American-made steak strips should snag the 12-ounce bagged Kirkland Signature extra-thick variety. These tasty, chewy meat morsels placed high on our ranking of Kirkland salty snacks. They're made with cured and dried top round beef, with a hint of sweetness from brown sugar and peach puree concentrate. This is all rounded out by spices and hickory smoke flavor. The strips boast many rave reviews on the Costco website, with eaters praising the quality of the meat and the tasty, tender texture.
According to shoppers, the snack isn't too sweet or too peppery — a perfect middle ground. We agree on all counts, and are particularly impressed with how easy the strips are to eat and tear; despite their thickness. It's a hard balance to strike, but likely why this product gets so much praise from the public. The gluten-free offering is an ideal selection for meat lovers seeking Costco snacks, and even better for those wanting to purchase items made in the United States.
Kirkland Signature Organic Applesauce
Squeeze pouches have a reputation for belonging to wee babies and waddling toddlers, but we'd like to vouch for them as a snack for any age. It's acceptable to eat applesauce from little cups, so who's to say slurping it from a pouch is only for younglings without teeth? The Kirkland Signature organic applesauce pouches are gluten-free, U.S.-made, and fashioned with just two ingredients: organic apples and ascorbic acid for color preservation. No added sugar — apples are already sweet enough.
A box includes 24 pouches that hold 3.17 ounces each, making these convenient additions to daily lunches for school or work. Customers purchase the snack for traveling, hiking, or daily commutes; reiterating they can be consumed by people of any age. "I am not a toddler, but I still take the applesauce pouches to work in my lunch," one Redditor points out. Shoppers also highlight the fair price for these convenient pouches; roughly 54 cents each. Try refrigerating them for a cold snack, but otherwise store them in the pantry — they only need refrigeration after opening.
Kirkland Signature Organic Almond Butter
Almond butter can be found at virtually every grocery store these days. So, it makes sense that Costco stocks a Kirkland Signature version of the stuff — American-made and organic; for the record. The butter is so good that it's one of the must-buy organic items from Kirkland, as it boasts a slightly-sweet yet bitter flavor profile that gives it satisfying depth.
Costco customers deem this a delicious spread that comes at a good price point. Like many organic butters, this jar requires some stirring since it's an all-natural product made purely of roasted almonds. Some shoppers like to store it upside down in the fridge to help combat separation, but quickly stirring it works just as well. With Kirkland, 27 ounces of almond butter come at a more affordable price per ounce (roughly 41 cents each) than similar organic options sold at other grocery stores and retailers. If you know you'll go through a whole jar of almond butter, then Costco is likely the best place to purchase.
Methodology
To start, we found U.S.-made items by scouring the Costco website. We examined various snack products and looked through photos and descriptions to see where they were made. We largely selected items that we've tried before and thoroughly loved — if we hadn't sampled an item, we found Tasting Table articles or public reviews that reinforce how much people love each product. All information was accurate at the time of writing.