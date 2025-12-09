7 American-Made Costco Snacks & Staples Customers Can't Get Enough Of

According to the FTC, any product labeled as made in the U.S.A. must be assembled or produced entirely in the United States. However, food products are somewhat different. As of March 2024, every ingredient besides spices and other flavorings has to originate from America to receive the label. It's clear from the enormous aisles that Costco has plenty of underrated snacks to choose from, but it's a little harder to discern which ones are American-made. To do so, you'd spend a lot of time idling in the aisles and scrutinizing the back of each item — so we did that for you. If you want to support U.S.-produced eats, then this list is for you.

We found items made in the U.S. by looking at loads of snacks on Costco's website and cross-referencing with praise from Tasting Table articles, public reviews, and our own opinions. Our full methodology follows at the end of this list. Of course, everyone has different taste buds and preferences, but each of these bites is beloved by customers — you can feel confident stocking them at home for family snacking, or just trying them out. Although this isn't a full list of every single U.S. product, we wanted to highlight a handful that Costco shoppers truly enjoy.