10 Foods With More Vitamin D Than Eggs

Eggs contain a plethora of health benefits, and are filled with protein, good fats, B vitamins, and choline, which is great for brain health, but they aren't actually the best food source of vitamin D. Vitamin D aids in the absorption of calcium in our bodies, which is essential for healthy bones, and helps to reduce inflammation in the body, along with aiding in the metabolism of glucose and helps to support our immune system. The vitamin is measured in International Units, known as IU, and a single serving of one egg yolk has 41 IU of vitamin D. Even if you have a three-egg omelet for breakfast, that's only about 20% of the recommended daily vitamin D intake.

The National Institute of Health recommends that those between 1 – 70 years old consume 600 IU of vitamin D per day, including those pregnant and lactating, and adults over 70 should increase their vitamin D consumption to 800 IU daily. Along with vitamins A, E, and K, vitamin D is a fat-soluble vitamin, meaning that they need fat accompanying them to be absorbed into the body. Humans can get vitamin D from exposure to the sun, but foods are also a great source for the vitamin without the risks from excess UV exposure. Given that almost two-thirds of Americans are vitamin D deficient, it's imperative that we get more in our daily diets. We've rounded up the foods with the most vitamin D per serving.