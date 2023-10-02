Why You Should Let Mushrooms Sit In The Sun Before Cooking Them

Did you know you can get your daily dose of vitamin D from mushrooms? According to the U.S. Department of Health & Human Services, the recommended amount of daily vitamin D for adults between 19 and 70 years old is 600 IU (International Units), which you can get from spending time in the sun. But for those wanting to limit their UV exposure, just up your daily mushroom intake to fill your vitamin D quota.

On their own, 100 grams of white raw mushrooms only contain about 7 IU of vitamin D, so you'd have to really love these veggies to get the amount of the nutrient you need. But you can multiply that amount by letting your mushrooms spend a little time sunbathing outdoors. According to a study published in Nutrients, "When commonly consumed mushroom species are exposed to a source of ultraviolet radiation, such as sunlight or a UV lamp, they can generate nutritionally relevant amounts of vitamin D." The study found that after just 15 minutes in the midday, mid-summer sun, the vitamin D content in sliced mushrooms jumped up to 700 IU or 17.5 mcg per 100 grams, which is more than the daily recommended amount for most adults. And after one hour, the fungi contained a whopping 1,300 IU of the nutrient.