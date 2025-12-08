The 14 Absolute Best Bakeries In The South

While visiting the Big Easy, if you ever find yourself on the corner of Dauphine and Independence Streets on a Friday morning, you might witness long lines in front of Bywater Bakery. Established in 2017, this place is widely famous for its Bagel Friday, but it also offers many other irresistible treats, such as the decadent berry Chantilly cake, hailed by Axios New Orleans as the very best in NOLA. The local news outlet has also sung the praises of its generously filled passionfruit and pineapple king cake.

Happy customers have especially gushed over this bakery's apple fritter, coconut cake, and sweet potato cinnamon bun. Certain enticing cupcake flavors have been getting some extra love, too, like the banana pudding, Mexican chocolate, and lavender lemon.

Speaking of lavender, you're probably familiar with Taylor Swift's "Lavender Haze" hit, which was released in 2022. While she was celebrating her 33rd birthday in the city, the megastar commissioned a cake from Bywater Bakery, and the staff obliged with a colorful creation inspired by that song. The top tier included banana mascarpone cream, while the bottom layer was flavored with chai and chocolate. In truth, that order alone was probably all the publicity this business would ever need.

bywaterbakery.com

504-336-3336

3624 Dauphine St, New Orleans, LA 70117