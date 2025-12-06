The Best Hole-In-The-Wall Bagel Shops In New York City
What makes a bagel shop in New York City a "hole-in-the-wall?" Perhaps it's hard to find on the street, because the entrance is inconspicuous. Or maybe it's not necessarily a hard-to-locate place, but it is a lesser-known spot. But where should we draw the line? Is a hole-in-the-wall based on exact parameters, or is it more of a vibe? Ultimately, it's the kind of place that feels special and distinctive, even if it isn't a well-kept secret, like a quirky neighborhood treasure among the standard hustle and bustle. Among what can feel like miles of restaurant chaos, you've found a nook in a class all its own. Your bagel and schmear-filled happy place.
When it comes to hole-in-the-wall bagel shops in New York City, you may be surprised (not really) to know that there are quite a few to choose from. It's these unflashy, unassuming shops, the places that care more about the quality of the bagels and schmear than anything else, that are worth seeking out. They may not show up on your standard "best-of" lists, but that doesn't mean they aren't among the premium bagel shops the city has to offer. Read on for our guide to the best hole-in-the-wall bagel shops across the boroughs. Who knows? You just may find your new hole-in-the-wall happy place.
Bagel Hole
After 30 years on 7th Avenue in Park Slope, Bagel Hole has earned its hole-in-the-wall, no frills reputation with ease. The staff? A bit brusque. The rules? Plentiful, including the fact that they will not, under any circumstances, toast your bagel. Ask former NYC mayor Bill de Blasio how it went when he claimed that his favorite bagel shop in New York, Bagel Hole, toasted his bagel. Spoiler alert: not well.
The bagel options aren't trendy or new age — you can expect classics like plain, sesame, and everything, and that's about it. Despite this, the bagels here are old-style and hand-rolled, and some of the absolute best in the city. The space is small and may look a bit run-down, but Redditors in the r/parkslope subreddit claim its dilapidated appearance does not represent the quality of its incredible bagels. One user described it best: "It's not a Hut or Haven. It's a Hole."
Bagel Bob's
Walk into Bagel Bob's — either on York Ave or University Place — and you'll instantly be enveloped in the aroma of freshly baked bagels. It bakes these old-fashioned, kettle-boiled bagels all day, every day, on premises, which is impressive considering both shops are pretty petite. That said, it has managed to create a great menu with plenty of fresh options.
You can expect classic bagel and cream cheese flavors, as well as a long list of egg and deli sandwich options. There's also plenty of homemade salads and smoked fish choices. Upper East Siders approve of their local Bagel Bob's bagels for the most part, but it's the staff that they really appreciate, noting on r/uppereastside that they have the best service in the neighborhood.
Best Bagel and Coffee
Despite Best Bagel and Coffee's small space on 35th Street in Midtown Manhattan (check out the best places for cheap bites), it's absolutely dominating when it comes to SEO. When tourists visit NYC looking for the best bagel and coffee in town, what do you think they're typing into Google? Thankfully, this spot lives up to the expectations.
Best Bagel and Coffee has a variety of bagel options, schmears, and sandwiches to choose from. Expect a long but relatively fast-moving line, so be prepared with your bagel order before you get to the front. If you can find a seat, take advantage of it so you can indulge in these freshly baked, hand-rolled bagels in peace.
The Bagel Market
Park Slope residents have a lot to say about their neighborhood, good and bad, so when they have primarily only positive things to say about a place, it's worth checking out. The Bagel Market makes its hand-rolled, water-boiled bagels on premises every day, and also offers an item that is rather elusive to NYC bagel shops: the mini bagel.
Bagel flavors are mostly classic choices, but there are also some more interesting options like multigrain with oats, oats and raisins, and rye. Service is quick and friendly, and the coffee is just as beloved as the bagels themselves. One Google reviewer said The Bagel Market has been their go-to shop for many years, noting that in addition to the great service and bagels, the prices are always fair. All the things you want in a quality bagel shop.
BO's Bagels
BO's Bagels' origin story starts as all the best tales do: the founders couldn't find a decent bagel in their Harlem neighborhood, so they decided to make their own. Andrew Martinez and Ashley Dikos opened their first location on 116th Street in 2017 after experiencing incredible success at their local farmer's market, and a second location on Broadway in Washington Heights in 2023. Since then, the consensus is clear: BO's are some of the very best bagels in NYC.
BO's doesn't do "gimmicky" bagels (if you're looking for a green bagel on St. Patrick's Day, look elsewhere), but they do have variety. The hand-rolled bagels (and bialys!) are baked fresh daily, and classic flavors are joined by more inventive options like za'atar and pumpernickel cranberry. You'll also find the same theme with the cream cheeses, with the traditional spreads joined by the likes of berry almond and pickled ginger and wasabi.
Heaven's Hot Bagels
Finding a cozy, relaxing place for a nosh on East Houston is a bit of a tough ask. This is the main thoroughfare that runs through the Lower East Side (find a date-night itinerary), so calling it a busy stretch of concrete is an understatement. And yet, Heaven's Hot Bagels has found its niche here, between Suffolk and Clinton, with its freshly baked bagels and overall friendly atmosphere.
Bagel options range from the classic plain, everything, and egg, to more exciting options like French toast, cheddar cheese, and jalapeño cheddar. The schmear and spread options are more traditional, and there's also a wide variety of breakfast and lunch sandwiches to choose from. Heaven's Hot Bagels is a favorite for locals and visitors alike, with many reviews loving the friendly service, great prices, and, most importantly, the fact that it doesn't skimp on the lox.
Olde Brooklyn Bagel Shoppe
If you couldn't tell by the spelling, Olde Brooklyn Bagel Shoppe isn't doing things in a new and trendy fashion. The bagels are made the old-fashioned way, and locals and visitors are more than grateful for it. The hand-rolled, kettle-boiled bagels are baked fresh at the shop every day, and it's a no-frills menu. The classic flavors are all there, as well as a za'atar bagel — but it'll cost you an extra $0.35.
Olde Brooklyn Bagel Shoppe has 30 schmear flavors, so you'll be trying a lot of different bagel and schmear combinations before ever ordering the same one twice. All the deli salads and lox options are made fresh, as well as the sandwiches, salads, wraps, and pastries. The lines can get long, so prepare for a wait, but the doughy, chewy bagels with incredible toppings are more than worth your time.
Bagel Point
With computer ordering points, trendy bagels, and a very noticeable location just outside the G train on Nassau Ave, Bagel Point may not exactly scream hole-in-the-wall. But don't judge a book by its cover, or its computers — it's the story behind it that gives it this distinction. Opened in 1977, Bagel Point was originally called MQ Stationary, acting as a community spot for friends and locals, and was making pretzels. In 2018, the owner passed the business to his kids, who re-opened it as Bagel Point, which is still very much an important piece of the community.
Bagel Point hand rolls, twists, and boils its bagels and offers 24 types of schmears to accompany each one. The menu is extensive, offering plenty of lox and smoked fish specialty sandwiches, breakfast options, pizza bagels, deli sandwiches, and salads. Plus, there are several Halal options, meaning Bagel Point really does have something for everyone.
Rolen Bagels
With a big Jewish population in Riverdale, having not just good, but great bagel options in the neighborhood is crucial, and Rolen Bagels is a perfect example of understanding the assignment. After over 50 years in business, the ambiance is warm and inviting, the space is big enough to offer decent seating, and everything is made fresh in-house, from the kosher bagels and pastries to the deli salads and schmears.
The menu isn't nearly as extensive as other bagel shops in the city, but that's okay. It's better this way. Bagel flavors are the classics you would expect, and there's also a handful of omelette options, deli salads, sandwiches, and fish sandwiches. Pick up a dozen bagels here and then sidle over to Liebman's, one of the best Jewish Delis in the U.S., for the most delicious pastrami and corned beef in town.
Baker's Dozen
How can you tell if a bagel place is making its bagels fresh? The aroma. It wafts through the space and basically hits you smack in the face the moment you walk in. That's what happens when you enter the rectangular space that is Baker's Dozen in Greenpoint. Those crisp, chewy bagels are baked fresh, filling the room with that intoxicating doughy aroma. Don't let it throw you off your ordering game, though — you've got a decision to make here.
Despite the small space, Baker's Dozen is pumping out an impressive selection of bagel sandwiches, deli sandwiches, and coffee for those who can't imagine a bagel without a side of caffeine. In the r/Greenpoint subreddit, when a user asked for bagel recommendations in the neighborhood and referred to Baker's Dozen as "mediocre," loyalists jumped to its defense. "Baker's is the GOAT of the area," noted one user, while another, in true New York fashion, stated, "Baker's Dozen is the best so questioning your taste in bagels!"
Bagel Oasis
For many New Yorkers, a bagel from the bodega is just as good as any other bagel around. When it comes to convenience, that may be true. But if you're really looking for quality, top-notch bagels, the corner bodega may not exactly hit the mark. Unless, that is, you're getting your bagel from Bagel Oasis.
Bagel Oasis has a bit of a bodega vibe — the L-shaped counter is lined with packaged cookies, bars, chips, and other snacks, and the only coffee option is filter. But that isn't a bad thing. It's wonderful because Bagel Oasis has been baking its bagels the same way since 1961, using malt, kettling, and a high-temperature bake to achieve a bagel that is crunchy on the outside but light on the inside. Its location on the Long Island Expressway definitely makes it somewhere to seek out if you're not a local, but to get your hands on these unique bagels, homemade schmears, and deli salads, it's more than worth the journey.
Middle Village Bagels
Middle Village Bagels is the ideal neighborhood gem. It's beloved by locals. It has a signature mascot — an animated bagel wearing a flat-brimmed cap and holding a cup of coffee. It's known for its BEC (bacon, egg, and cheese) and coffee, and in 2024, it was even voted the best bagel in Queens by the Queens Chamber of Commerce. For a lot of New Yorkers, this neighborhood is off the beaten path. But that's not stopping Middle Village Bagels from providing the best possible bagels for its loyal customers. If you live in Middle Village, lucky you. If you don't, this is a spot worth traveling to.
The bagels here are large, wonderfully chewy, and, according to bagel review blog Everything is Everything NYC, notable for its ratio of standard toppings to salt. Bagels are all hand-rolled and baked in-house, and the flavors are your classics, along with some quirky additions, depending on the season. These include a green bagel for St. Patrick's Day and a black-and-orange swirled bagel during Halloween.
Bagel Corner
On the corner of W 235th in Riverdale, mere steps away from Liebman's, you'll find Bagel Corner, the sibling of Rolen's Bagels, another Riverdale bagel favorite. Described as somewhat of a hidden gem of the area, it's the kind of place you go when you want the classics done well. Nothing flashy, nothing unnecessary. Just really, really good bagels.
If you show up and see a long line, don't be turned off. It's worth the wait, especially if what you're waiting for is a classic bagel with lox, capers, tomatoes, and onions. This is more of a takeout spot, so as soon as you walk outside with your scratch-made bagel and fresh coffee, you can dig right in.
Bagel World
Bagel World is a Park Slope institution in every sense of the word. The family-owned bagel shop is deeply connected with local businesses — Sweet Note provides gluten-free bagels, Romeo Meat Corp. supplies meats, and Amy's Cookies makes the baked goods. Walk by at any time of day, and you're bound to see people standing outside, dogs and baby strollers in tow, chatting and enjoying a bagel and a coffee. Plus, despite the small corner space, it's pretty darn charming. Everything is Everything NYC describes the interior as "An eclectic experience from first entry. Nice handwritten signage, with tchotchkes and superhero figurines adorning the store."
Bagel World boils and bakes its hand-rolled bagels fresh all day, every day, which is a time-consuming feat on its own. And yet, it gets it done so it can deliver a crisp, chewy bagel every time. There's also a wide selection of schmears and, importantly, multiple types of lox from another local favorite, Acme Smoked Fish, a smoked fish purveyor in Brooklyn.
Line Bagels
You're running to make your subway to get to work, and as you're sprinting toward the turnstile, you realize — I have just enough time to grab a bagel before I go into the office. If your subway stop happens to be the F or G train at Smith St and 9th Ave, you're in luck: Line Bagels is right there to fulfill your commuting bagel needs.
Previously named F Line Bagels, this is a favorite bagel spot at the border of Carroll Gardens and Gowanus. The bagels are made fresh on the premises, with a choice of all the traditional flavors as well as the classic schmear options. Since this is also partially a bodega, consider Line Bagels the best of both worlds.
Sable's
The Upper East Side isn't exactly lacking in bagel and smoked fish options, but if we're talking one that is perhaps more under-the-radar when it comes to the bagel offerings, Sable's makes the cut. The smoked fish is undoubtedly some of the best — delicate, flavorful, everything you want your sliced lox to be. While a place like this could easily get away with skimping on the bagels, Sable's doesn't, and for that, its loyal customers are forever grateful.
The bagels and bialys at Sable's are all made fresh in-house daily, so don't be surprised if you see a line outside on any given morning. Schmear options are the go-to basics, as are the bagel offerings. And of course, the smoked fish — any of the varieties are guaranteed to be winners — is a non-negotiable as a bagel topping.
Bagelworks
If one of the requirements for being a "hole-in-the-wall" is that the space is not much bigger than a New York City apartment, then Bagelworks undoubtedly fits the bill. The customer waiting area is a tight squeeze, but that just means the wonderful aroma of freshly baked bagels will waft around you the entire time you're inside.
A Reddit user on the r/uppereastside subreddit described Bagelworks as the best bagels in the city, which got a little bit of pushback, but not without noting its incredible offerings. Bagel options include classics as well as more unique flavors, and the wide selection of schmears means multiple visits are required to try every possible combination.
Methodology
I called New York City home for 12 wonderful years, and I ate bagels at so many of these places during that time that if I tried to figure out the exact number, I think I would break my brain. While I (sadly) no longer live in the city, I have many friends who do and were born and raised here, so I primarily picked their bagel-loving brains for these recommendations. I also relied heavily on bagel-specific blogs and neighborhood subreddits to get insight from bagel lovers as well as people who live in these various NYC neighborhoods, and don't shy away from sharing opinions.