The Smoking Mistake That Ruins Delicate Fish

There are two different ways to smoke your fish: hot and cold smoking. Though both options are good, each will require some restraint on your part. "Generally, hot smoking until the fish reaches 140 degrees Fahrenheit is a good target," Ranieri recommends, noting that one needs to be aware of the fish's internal temperature. "That might only take 15-30 minutes for a well-stoked fire." Of course, hot fires can reach temperatures around 500 degrees Fahrenheit or more, so it's important to keep an eye on the fish until done.

Advertisement

With cold smoking, the goal is to smoke your fish without actually cooking it. This requires a few precautions, including brining or curing your fish to prevent bacteria from growing once it's stored. The process is also more extensive. "For cold smoking, it will likely take longer, 1-2 hours," Ranieri explains. While it does take a bit longer to cold smoke, it's even more important to be precise throughout the process to avoid overcooking. "Here temperature control is paramount—keep the smoking chamber below 90 degrees Fahrenheit," he advises. Keeping the temperature this low ensures not only that your fish cooks evenly, but that it retains the texture you want from cold smoked fish.

Once you've followed Ranieri's advice and mastered the delicate art of smoking fish, the door is now open to so many possibilities. The various ways that you can use one of the most popular fish, the delicious smoked salmon, should demonstrate just how versatile smoked fish is.

Advertisement