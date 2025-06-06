Skip The Toaster And Make Cream Cheese Bagels Better With This Appliance

A toasted bagel is one of life's simplest delights. The satisfying crunch and the smoky taste of the bread combined with the tangy softness of the cream cheese make it a real treat for the senses. But what if we told you that there was a way to prepare your cream cheese bagel using a different kitchen appliance?

While you can't put a bagel loaded with fixings into a standard two-slot toaster, you can use an air fryer. Air fryers circulate hot air rapidly and will heat your bagel and add-ons evenly and efficiently. They are the ideal kitchen appliance for making a bagel with toppings that need to be melted, heated, or browned, like a pizza bagel or these brunch-worthy croque madame bagel sliders. Plus, for the same reason your air fryer is an easy way to save stale bread, it can also revive day-old bagels.

Making a bagel in your air fryer couldn't be simpler: Just cut your bagel in half, add cream cheese and one of these 10 gourmet bagel toppings, and set your air fryer to 350 degrees Fahrenheit. Put your bagel in for about four or five minutes and then enjoy your mouth-watering masterpiece.