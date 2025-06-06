Skip The Toaster And Make Cream Cheese Bagels Better With This Appliance
A toasted bagel is one of life's simplest delights. The satisfying crunch and the smoky taste of the bread combined with the tangy softness of the cream cheese make it a real treat for the senses. But what if we told you that there was a way to prepare your cream cheese bagel using a different kitchen appliance?
While you can't put a bagel loaded with fixings into a standard two-slot toaster, you can use an air fryer. Air fryers circulate hot air rapidly and will heat your bagel and add-ons evenly and efficiently. They are the ideal kitchen appliance for making a bagel with toppings that need to be melted, heated, or browned, like a pizza bagel or these brunch-worthy croque madame bagel sliders. Plus, for the same reason your air fryer is an easy way to save stale bread, it can also revive day-old bagels.
Making a bagel in your air fryer couldn't be simpler: Just cut your bagel in half, add cream cheese and one of these 10 gourmet bagel toppings, and set your air fryer to 350 degrees Fahrenheit. Put your bagel in for about four or five minutes and then enjoy your mouth-watering masterpiece.
Follow these tips to step up your bagel game
If you want to go beyond a basic bagel, consider trying one of our 14 ways to elevate your bagel with cream cheese and add cucumber slices, avocado, pepperoni, or tomatoes. Another way to step up your bagel game is to use mozzarella or burrata for a more sophisticated taste. Both are soft, creamy Italian cheeses that will brown up nicely in your air fryer. Or, you might use mascarpone for a richer swap for cream cheese, or spread cottage cheese on your bagel for a high protein breakfast.
You can even adapt our pro tip for perfectly gooey grilled cheese in your air fryer (keeping the heat at or below 350 degrees Fahrenheit) to ensure your cheese and other toppings don't burn. There's nothing wrong with using the tried and true method of the toaster, but if you have an air fryer it's definitely worth experimenting with some of these tips.