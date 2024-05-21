Spread Cottage Cheese On Your Bagel For A High Protein Breakfast

Bagels aren't only meant for cream cheese. Think of your favorite New York-style bagels as vehicles for culinary creativity. Rich spreads of cottage cheese can serve as the foundation for some of your favorite toppings. Sweeter servings made with seasonal berries, drizzles of honey, and sprinkles of cinnamon can make for a decadent start to the day, or reach for more savory toppings like smoked salmon, slices of tomato, and basil leaves for a dish that will keep you satisfied until the lunch hour.

Packed with protein, cottage cheese is a versatile ingredient that can satiate hunger any time of the day. When strained and paired with a freshly toasted bagel, you may be reaching for the container in your fridge with more regularity. For a fluffier texture to smooth across your crusty bagels, whip the cottage cheese beforehand by blending in a food processor for about one minute until smooth. The creamiest spread can be made from cottage cheese with a higher fat content. With the pillowy texture ready for your morning meal, you can pair whipped cottage cheese with slices of avocado or crispy bacon slices to combat morning hunger pangs.