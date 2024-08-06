The Richer Swap For Cream Cheese On Your Next Bagel Sandwich
To achieve creamy, decadent flavor there are many options you can swipe on your bagel beyond cream cheese. Mascarpone is equally creamy and spreadable, and though this indulgent Italian cream cheese may be best known for its inclusion in tiramisu recipes, it can be just what you need to perk up a mundane midweek morning. Mascarpone may look like softened cream cheese upon first glance, but this creamy ingredient is less dense than cream cheese. Plus, with a butterfat content of around 75%, mascarpone packs more of a buttery, indulgent mouthfeel than typical cream cheese, which usually contains around 55% butterfat. As a result, mascarpone can run smoother on the palate and can pair well with other sandwich ingredients, like crunchy microgreens, strips of bacon, or layers of smoked salmon.
Mascarpone is typically made with cows' milk that has been pasteurized. Heavy cream and some sort of acid like lemon juice or citric acid is added to thicken the cream before it is strained. The taste isn't overbearingly sweet and presents nutty, buttery tasting notes. You won't experience that tangy flavor you would get with ricotta cheese, so you can create either savory or sweet bagel sandwiches as you please.
A breakfast that is sure to satisfy all your cravings
If you're wanting a sweet start to your day, mascarpone can be whipped with eggs and sugar to build the decadent sweet layer found in Italian desserts. Layer your whipped mixture with your favorite jams, maple or agave syrup, and a dusting of cinnamon powder. For a boozier touch, rum or cognac can be stirred into the fluffy topping to convert a standard breakfast into a fun item on a boozy brunch buffet.
Alternatively, embrace the earthier notes of mascarpone with a quick sprinkle of flaky sea salt, freshly chopped garden herbs, or a drizzle of truffle infused olive oil for a savory take. Whatever mascarpone you don't end up swiping onto bagels can be whipped up into foam that can be spooned on top your morning coffee. With a breakfast this decadent, you'll have a taste of La Dolce Vita before your first scheduled meeting begins.