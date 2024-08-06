The Richer Swap For Cream Cheese On Your Next Bagel Sandwich

To achieve creamy, decadent flavor there are many options you can swipe on your bagel beyond cream cheese. Mascarpone is equally creamy and spreadable, and though this indulgent Italian cream cheese may be best known for its inclusion in tiramisu recipes, it can be just what you need to perk up a mundane midweek morning. Mascarpone may look like softened cream cheese upon first glance, but this creamy ingredient is less dense than cream cheese. Plus, with a butterfat content of around 75%, mascarpone packs more of a buttery, indulgent mouthfeel than typical cream cheese, which usually contains around 55% butterfat. As a result, mascarpone can run smoother on the palate and can pair well with other sandwich ingredients, like crunchy microgreens, strips of bacon, or layers of smoked salmon.

Mascarpone is typically made with cows' milk that has been pasteurized. Heavy cream and some sort of acid like lemon juice or citric acid is added to thicken the cream before it is strained. The taste isn't overbearingly sweet and presents nutty, buttery tasting notes. You won't experience that tangy flavor you would get with ricotta cheese, so you can create either savory or sweet bagel sandwiches as you please.