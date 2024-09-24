The Pro Tip To Remember For Perfectly Gooey Grilled Cheese In Your Air Fryer
There's nothing quite as comforting as a grilled cheese sandwich. Sure, it's just two pieces of bread with cheese smacked in between, but the buttery loaves and salty cheese have the coziest taste, especially when it's made in the air fryer. Though you may think the meal is only great when prepared on the stove, one expert has the best tip for incredibly gooey grilled cheeses in the air fryer.
The air fryer melts cheese to perfection while also making the edges of your bread beautifully crisp. The device does pose the risk of burning the bread, but Michelle Wallace, owner and founder of B'tween Sandwich Co., has a great method for avoiding this. "Cook [grilled cheese] at a moderate temperature," she advises. "If you cook above 350 [degrees Fahrenheit], you have a good chance to burn the bread before the cheese has melted." Although having a nice, crisp exterior on the sandwich is the goal, crunchy can easily turn into burnt in a matter of minutes.
An air fryer uses convection heating, which isn't the best for bread unless you lower the temperature. Since they don't function like a regular oven or toaster, air fryers run the risk of drying out bread unless set to 350 degrees Fahrenheit or below. Wallace's tip to turn down the heat still gives the cheese ample time to melt. Depending on which cheese you pick for your grilled cheese sandwich, it'll start to melt at anywhere from 86-158 degrees Fahrenheit.
Air fryer bread best practices
Before you place your sandwich in the air fryer, Wallace has a preparation tip that will ensure the bread comes out just right. "To achieve that classic toastiness (and flavor), make sure to add butter (or any fat that you prefer) to the outsides of your bread," Wallace says. Butter is the cooking fat with the lowest smoke point, capping off at 350 degrees Fahrenheit, so it's important to follow Wallace's temperature tip if using it. That way, your bread will end up golden brown and delicious rather than charred.
As Wallace mentioned, you can also opt for other fats if you prefer. Both olive oil and coconut oil brown the bread to perfection and deliver a nice, crisp finish. Plus, opting for oils with a nutty, earthy aftertaste can complement the toppings of your sandwich, such as a mixed mushroom grilled cheese. Aside from paying attention to the fat, make sure you pick a good loaf of bread too. Thicker breads like Texas toast and brioche bread will hold up better in the air fryer and not dry out easily.