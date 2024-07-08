A Local's Guide To Spots For Cheap Eats In Midtown Manhattan

As a food writer who calls the Lower East Side home, I, like all who live in New York City, sometimes have to make an obligatory trip to Midtown. It's not my favorite place to be — too many lights and too much noise and too much commerce. But it doesn't always have to be dreadful, especially if you factor in some time to get a great, cheap meal.

With years of experience as a food writer and cook in some of the city's professional kitchens, I know firsthand that cheap, dank food is something we all can agree on, even in the ever-polarizing world we trudge through. In this guide, I dive into the top spots where you can savor quality food without spending a fortune. These hidden gems offer great value, quick and delicious bites, and even some amusingly gritty convenience — all for about $20 or less per person.