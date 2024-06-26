Why Boiling Bagels Is A Crucial Step In The Baking Process

Almost every bagel recipe you run into will have at least one similarity: They will all instruct you to boil your dough before baking it. Throwing bread dough into hot water can be a strange concept for some, but it's an important step to ensure quality bagels. Why? As with a lot of things in the kitchen, we'll have to turn to science for the answer.

Boiling the dough before baking is what gives a bagel its signature chewy, thick exterior. This step is where the starch in the dough is gelatinized and the yeast is partially deactivated. When starch is gelatinized, it stretches and sets the structure of the bagel; and the slight deactivation of yeast is what allows bagels to be flatter than other breads. If active proofing was not stopped during this step, the bagels would puff up much more in the oven.

Not boiling a bagel will lead to strangely shaped bread, as well a different texture; the longer a bagel is boiled, the chewier the crust and the denser the inside. Meanwhile, a shorter boil leads to a more pliable exterior and tender interior. Another important thing to keep in mind is that a "bagel" that isn't boiled... isn't really a bagel at all. Merriam-Webster defines a bagel as "a firm doughnut-shaped roll traditionally made by boiling and then baking," and baking professionals agree. Historical roots also say a bagel must be boiled — bagels were created by Jewish people in Poland as a rebellion against antisemitic bread-baking laws, and the loophole was found by boiling the dough before baking it.