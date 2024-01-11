Philadelphia-Style Bagels Add A Boozy Twist To Breakfast

Why not take something as delicious and comforting as a freshly made bagel and dip it into some booze? That's exactly what the brains behind the Philly-style bagel thought, and boy, were they anything but misguided. Not only is bagel dough left to ferment slowly before hand-rolled into orbs that can be easily sliced and smeared, but these specially made delicacies are also boiled in vats of water and beer from a brewery hailing from Philadelphia. Philly Style Bagels tapped Yards IPA to make the bagels, as the beer is nearly synonymous with the city itself. After the bagels are removed from their beer baths, they are baked in pizza ovens on wooden boards, similar to bagels found in Montreal.

Biting into one of these thick, crusty yet spongy bagels yields a recipe that offers subtle malt flavors that can be complemented by various toppings and spreads: Seeds, red pepper flakes, salmon, or melted cheese. Sesame, poppyseed, salt, onion, garlic, cinnamon raisin, whole wheat, and everything bagels take on a new dimension when enhanced with the hoppy notes of an IPA, and we're here for it.