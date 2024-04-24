The Shaping Tip To Prevent Your Homemade Bagels From Wrinkling

The key to achieving perfectly round and smooth homemade bagels lies in mastering the art of shaping the dough long before it hits the oven. While it may seem like a simple task, the way you handle the dough can make all the difference between a smooth, round bagel and one that ends up wrinkled and wrecked by common bagel-making mistakes.

It all starts with forming the dough into a tight ball during the shaping process. This step is crucial for a few reasons. Firstly, kneading and shaping the dough into a tight ball helps to distribute and align the gluten strands, resulting in a stronger, more elastic dough. This elasticity is essential for maintaining the bagel's shape during boiling and baking, preventing it from collapsing or becoming misshapen.

Secondly, pre-shaping the dough allows you to gently stretch and smooth the surface, eliminating any air bubbles or pockets that could cause the bagel to wrinkle or deflate during the baking process. By taking the time to ensure that the dough is properly shaped and smoothed, you'll end up with bagels that are not only visually appealing but also have a more uniform texture and crumb.