7 Costco Food Products Available In Other Countries But Not The US

Costco has come a long way since it first opened in Washington back in the 1980s. Its unique warehouse design and signature membership model have helped it transform from a simple Seattle wholesaler to an international success. In fact, Costco has spread across the U.S. and has stores in 14 different countries, including Canada, Australia, the U.K., South Korea, New Zealand, and even Iceland.

For the most part, Costco's international stores look pretty similar to the American ones. They also sell many of the same products, too, like hot dogs and rotisserie chicken. But there are some differences, which vary depending on where you are in the world.

The food court menu items are usually different, for example, and so are some of the products on the shelves. In the U.K., you'll find Marmite, in Canada, there's Tim Horton's products, and in Australia, there's Milo. Find out about all of this and more, including the rare meat you can find in South Korea, below.